UK watchdog addressing data breach at hospital where Princess Kate had abdominal surgery

The "royal scandal" continues, as a U.K. watchdog group is addressing a data breach at a London hospital where Princess Kate was treated for her abdominal surgery earlier this year.

Britain's data protection watchdog, the Information Commissioner's Office, shared a statement with USA TODAY on Wednesday confirming it "received a breach report and (is) assessing the information provided."

The data privacy group is investigating a potential breach of Kate's private medical records at the London Clinic where she was treated following her abdominal surgery in January, according to The Mirror and the Washington Post.

In a statement provided to USA TODAY Wednesday, the London Clinic said: "There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues."

On Wednesday, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told USA TODAY: "This is a matter for The London Clinic."

The private hospital also treated King Charles II following his prostate surgery and cancer diagnosis.

Conspiracy theories and internet speculation have complicated Princess Kate's pause from public life as the media and royal onlookers fuel more conversations about one of the family's most popular members.

Earlier this month, in honor of Britain's Mother's Day, the family thanked their supporters on their Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day," the caption read, in celebration of the U.K. holiday. In the photo snapped by Prince William, 41, Kate was seated in a chair as the three couple's children were embraced by their mother.

One day after posting the Mother's Day portrait, however, Princess Kate apologized after several major photo agencies removed it from use due to "manipulation."

In a March 11 post from the Prince and Princess of Wales account X, formerly Twitter, the princess apologized and said the confusion over the photo was due to her editing.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the post reads. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."

Another photo taken by the princess, featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account last April, was "digitally enhanced," a Getty spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY Tuesday.

A day after U.K. tabloid The Sun reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted out shopping in Windsor, U.S. tabloid TMZ obtained video purportedly showing the excursion.

In a video taken through an onlooker's car windows, the two were seen exiting a store, reportedly the Windsor Farm Shop, with grocery bags. William and Kate appeared dressed-down in casual clothing, with the future king donning a ball cap.

