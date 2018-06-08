    Trump wants to pardon Muhammad Ali, and that's hypocritical for one glaring reason

    Heather Gardner
    Video Producer, Yahoo Entertainment

    It’s safe to say that President Trump is throwing a pardon party. Earlier this week, he commuted the sentence of 63-year-old grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense. Reality star Kim Kardashian petitioned the president for her release and was successful. Johnson was reunited with her family after 22 years in prison.

    Following the good deed, Trump announced plans for other presidential pardons on Friday. Just before boarding a plane to attend the G-7 summit in Canada, the president told a group of reporters that he is considering the pardons of 3,000 people, including one legendary athlete.

    I’m thinking about somebody that you all know very well, and he went through a lot and he wasn’t very popular then,” Trump said. “His memory is very popular now. I’m thinking about Muhammad Ali. I’m thinking about that very seriously.”

    Well, Trump couldn’t be too serious about pardoning the late boxer, who died in 2016. Ali had no criminal convictions that need pardoning.

    Though he was convicted of evading the draft during the Vietnam War in 1967, the Supreme Court overturned that decision in 1971. The boxer was cleared of all wrongdoing. Furthermore, in 1977, former President Jimmy Carter pardoned all people who had dodged the Vietnam War draft.

    Ali’s lawyer released a statement saying, “We appreciate President Trump’s sentiment, but a pardon is unnecessary. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Muhammad Ali in a unanimous decision in 1971. There is no conviction from which a pardon is needed.”

    The internet was quick to call Trump out on his historical flub, metaphorically rolling its eyes with memes and snippy comments. Others also called out the president on his apparent hypocrisy. Why was the president so willing to pardon, or forgive, an African-American athlete whose legacy includes protesting racism while at the same time condemning modern African-American athletes who are currently protesting racism?










    Watch: Kim Kardashian got through to Trump; now Twitter wants her to lobby for other political issues:

    Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: 