A 'little princess' of her own! Hilary Duff is pregnant — and it's a girl

The Younger actress, 30, announced the good news that she’s expecting her second child and her first with boyfriend Matthew Koma. Along with a photo showing her expanding midsection, she wrote, “Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!”

Yes, a girl. Her “of our own” comment refers to Duff’s sister, Haylie Duff, welcoming a daughter on June 5. The proud auntie had just shared a photo of her new niece.





Duff and Koma, a singer/songwriter, had an on-off relationship, but decided to give it a try — their third! — last year. Around September, he started popping up on her social media feed again, and they’ve been steady ever since. Things have gotten more serious for sure as of late. In addition to living together, earlier this week she said her mother gave their romance a big thumbs-up.

Duff, of course, has a 6-year-old son and recent kindergarten graduate, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff and Koma were recently in the news over a dispute with a neighbor in New York City, where she keeps an apartment while she shoots Younger. She said her neighbor was smoking pot at all hours and the smoke was seeping into the loft she shares with Koma and Luca. Koma confronted the guy, and police were called over the dustup, leading Duff to share her opinions about her neighbor in a series of since-deleted unflattering social media posts and prompting the neighbor to threaten a lawsuit.

