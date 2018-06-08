Anthony Bourdain and the women he leaves behind

Anthony Bourdain was found dead Friday in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he had been working on his CNN series, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. His body was discovered by his friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert, who said Bourdain had committed suicide.

Bourdain lived a lot in his 61 years. In his early ones, he dealt with addiction (“All I can tell you is this: I got off of heroin in the 1980s. … There are a lot of guys that didn’t get that far,” he once said), but he turned his love of food into a career that eventually took him around the globe. The man who didn’t have a savings account until he was 44 said, “I should’ve died in my 20s. I became successful in my 40s. I became a dad in my 50s. I feel like I’ve stolen a car — a really nice car — and I keep looking in the rearview mirror for flashing lights.”

Food was his most well-known passion, but he had many others, including jujitsu, for which he received awards. And he had a lot of passion for the women in his life. He was dating Italian actress Asia Argento, standing strong by her side after she came forward as a Harvey Weinstein accuser and collaborating with her on his show. He was married two times previously and also leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter.

First marriage to Nancy Putkoski

According to a 2017 New Yorker feature, “In high school, Bourdain fell in love with an older girl, Nancy Putkoski, who ran with a druggie crowd, and he started dabbling in illicit substances himself.” In 1973, he followed her to Vassar but dropped out after two years and enrolled at the nearby Culinary Institute of America. He graduated and moved back to New York with Putkoski, tying the knot with her in 1985. In the interview, he likened their marriage to the film Drugstore Cowboy, which portrayed Matt Dillon and Kelly Lynch as drug addicts who robbed pharmacies to feed their addictions. “That kind of love and codependency and sense of adventure — we were criminals together,” he said. “A lot of our life was built around that, and happily so.”

Bourdain’s addiction was serious, and he has talked about being followed by the Drug Enforcement Administration. He said that aside from their drug use, they lived a low-key life, watching The Simpsons, getting takeout, and saving up for a nice Caribbean vacation every few years. (For her part, Putkoski told the New Yorker that her ex was “pretty dramatic.” She said, “It does look pretty bleak in the rearview mirror. But, when you’re living it, it’s just your life. You struggle through.”)

Bourdain worked his way up in the restaurant industry, and an article he wrote for the New Yorker in 1999, “Don’t Eat Before Reading This,” became a best-selling book, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, a year later. In 2005, his TV career took off when he began hosting the Travel Channel’s Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations. That was also the year his marriage ended.

Dating gossip columnist Paula Froelich

For several months in early 2005, Bourdain had a romance with then-Page Six columnist Paula Froelich, who is now a travel writer. Their relationship status was confirmed at her book party for It! 9 Secrets of the Rich and Famous That’ll Take You to the Top that April when she was asked by a New York Times reporter how she got Bourdain to cater the event. “I have to tell you he offered,” she replied, “which I never would have asked him. I mean that’s a bit much, you know, to be like, ‘Oh hey by the way I know that we like to hang out and have sex but will you cook for my party?’ You know, no. He offered.”

On Friday, Froelich, who told the Daily Beast that she saw Bourdain last year, took to Twitter to react to his passing.

When you’re woken up by a reporter telling you your good friend has killed himself…. — Paula Froelich (@Pfro) June 8, 2018





Here’s the thing about depression: it’s a sneaky little, sticky Bitch. You can be rich as hell, totally successful but still lonely AF and the “you’re nothing but a fraud” voice only goes away when the ambien takes effect. — Paula Froelich (@Pfro) June 8, 2018



