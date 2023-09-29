Travis Kelce shares sweet response to Mark Cuban’s quip about dating Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has issued an amusing response after Mark Cuban quipped that Taylor Swift should date a Dallas Mavericks player instead of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

On 28 September, the renowned investor appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” show and touched on the most talked about NFL and recording artist crossover – Kelce, 33, and Swift’s, 33, rumoured romance.

“Taylor, sorry if you’re listening Travis, break up with him,” Cuban remarked. “I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu.”

Kelce swiftly responded to the businessman, taking to social media to introduce a clever compromise. On X, formerly known as Twitter, the professional athlete said: “@mcuban Just sign me to a 10 day [contract]!”

Normally, 10-day contracts are offered in the NBA with the sole intention of adding a player to the team roster as a short-term deal to aid a team.

The NFL star’s reply was met with praise from fans, with many applauding the “sweet” response. “This is the best response!!” one person tweeted, while another said: “Oh my god that’s so sweet.”

“I love this for her,” another Swift fan wrote in response to Kelce.

This is not the first time Kelce has addressed the speculation surrounding him and the Grammy winner. After all, he was the first to admit he’d “tried and failed” to give Swift his number on a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour concert in early July – the first inclining the two may be entering into a relationship.

@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day! 😎 — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 28, 2023

Nothing was confirmed until the “Anti-Hero” singer showed up at the Chiefs game this past weekend to watch them beat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family suite. There, Swift was seen cheering, clapping, and screaming in support of the Chiefs while decked out in red and yellow.

Kelce proceeded to address the rumours following Swift’s presence at his game during the new episode of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, which aired on 27 September.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy,” Kelce admitted. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light.”

“And on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course,” he continued, referencing his team’s 31-point win. “It was just impressive.”

Kelce added how it meant a lot to him to see Swift being supportive alongside his friends and family.

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there, that s*** was absolutely hysterical,” he noted. “It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

However, he also acknowledged that he would be keeping some aspects of his personal life private, telling his brother: “I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright now’ will have to be kinda where I keep it.”

Swift is now rumoured to be in attendance at the Chiefs game this Sunday against the New York Jets.