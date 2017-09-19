The trailer for Melissa McCarthy’s next comedy is here – although movie was made *10 years ago*

The trailer for Melissa McCarthy’s next comedy is here – even though the movie was made *10 years ago*

Melissa McCarthy may be basking in the glory after winning her second Emmy award, this time for her portrayal of Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live, but even she can’t escape the ghosts of her early films. After sitting patiently in Hollywood no man’s land for a decade, this pre-Bridesmaids Melissa McCarthy movie is finally being released.

Lionsgate just dropped the first trailer for Cook Off!, which is part Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-off, part Great British Bake Off mockumentary starring McCarthy, Niecy Nash, Ben Falcone, and Veep‘s Diedrich Bader. As the title suggests, the film follows a group of amateur cooks vying for the chance to win a one million dollar prize (because, of course, all cook-offs have a $1 million prize budget).

Check out McCarthy in peak pratfall glory in the Cook Off! trailer below:

According to The Playlist, the film premiered at the 2007 US Comedy Arts Festival before quietly fading into the abyss…until now as Lionsgate has allegedly re-edited the film for release later this year.

McCarthy stars as Amber, an enthusiastic contestant creating a sweet potato casserole of sorts, complete with marshmallows, chocolate chips, and hopefully, graham crackers. Bader plays wunderkind cook Del, while Nash makes an appearance a ladybug enthusiast named… Ladybug Briggs. The bizarre comedy appears to check every mid-to-late 2000s comedy film box, from the aforementioned pratfalls to the somewhat cringeworthy appearances of the “normal” contestants.

Cook Off! will fall into theaters sometime later this year.