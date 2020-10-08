Rapper Tory Lanez charged with assault in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Megan Thee Stallion might be getting some closure from her traumatic night. Rapper Tory Lanez has been charged with felony assault in connection to July’s shooting, just weeks after he publicly declared his innocence.

Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was charged Friday with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm — personal use of a firearm — and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, he “also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.”

“On July 12, the defendant and the [victim] got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her,” the press release reads.

Although the D.A.’s office doesn’t identify the female rap star as the victim, the “WAP” singer revealed over the summer she suffered multiple gunshot wounds requiring surgery to remove the bullets. She also shared gruesome photos of her injured foot. Eventually, the “Savage” singer named Lanez, whom she was romantically linked to, as the person who pulled the trigger.

“Yes, this n**** Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to these blogs lying and s***,” Megan said on social media. “Stop lying!”

Lanez and his team reportedly attempted to run a smear campaign in the press to try and discredit Megan. He even put out a whole album refuting her allegations, but faced backlash for his obvious attempt to try and capitalize on the incident. (That attempt didn’t go so well.) Megan’s response to his defensive album was short and not-so-sweet.

If convicted as charged, Lanez faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

Megan, fresh off her buzzy appearance on Saturday Night Live, has yet to address the D.A.’s decision to file charges.

