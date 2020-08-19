Megan Thee Stallion Posts Photo of Her Gunshot Wound, Makes New Statement

At the same time she announced on Twitter that she and Cardi B are giving away $1 million to random contest winners, Megan Thee Stallion posted on Instagram a photo of the gunshot wound she suffered last month while out with rapper Tory Lanez.

Warning: The photo below is graphic in nature.

“Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the sh– YALL make up,” she wrote. “I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk ? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1… I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”

While details of the alleged shooting are unclear, it took place in Los Angeles in the early hours of July 12, after Megan, Lanez and an unidentified had attended at least two separate parties, one at the home of Kylie Jenner. After a report of gunfire outside the second party, Lanez, Megan and the woman were pulled over by police after a report of gunfire outside the second party; Lanez, whom Megan was said to be dating, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

While initial reports said Megan injured her foot on broken glass in the car, she has since claimed in social media posts and a July 27 Instagram Live session that she was “shot in both of my feet and had to get surgery to get the bullets taken out,” although she did not inform police and has yet to reveal the identity of the shooter. (One common rumor is that Lanez lost his temper after the two had an argument, but she has dismissed all such speculation as “fake-ass news.”) Surveillance video footage of the arrest shows Megan limping from the SUV, leaving bloody footprints; Los Angeles police confirmed they have opened an investigation based on Megan’s account, but witnesses are said to be not cooperating.

In a cover interview with Variety nine days after the shooting, Megan declined to discuss details but did say, “I’m not the type of person who can stay down for a long time,” she says. “I don’t like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place, because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don’t last for long.” That sentiment is reflected in Wednesday’s comment, “Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad?”

Indeed, Megan’s career has not been slowed by the incident — she and Cardi released the smash single “WAP” earlier this month, and Megan told Variety she hopes to release her debut full-length album by the end of this summer.

