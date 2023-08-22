Tori Spelling discharged from hospital after a 4-day stay: Her turbulent summer

Tori Spelling was photographed being wheeled out of the hospital on Sunday after a four-day stay. In the photos, her face appeared bruised. The development is the latest turbulence for the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum.

A rep for Spelling, 50, did not immediately respond to request for comment about what led to her hospitalization. According to TMZ, Spelling needed help getting out of the wheelchair and into her SUV.

Spelling was the one who shared on Sunday that she had been hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.

"4th days here and I'm missing my kiddos so much," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her hand with an IV in it. "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way." Her bracelet noted she was admitted on Aug. 17.

Spelling's hospitalization comes two months after husband Dean McDermott's announcement that they split after 18 years of marriage. Neither has further addressed the split — which there had been rumors about for months (even years) before it happened.

After the split, the reportedly "blindsided" Spelling and the couple's five children — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn 10, Beau, 6 — were living in a $100-a-night motel, reportedly due to financial woes. They later moved to an RV, with Spelling painting it as a summer adventure.

Despite her pedigree, Spelling has long had money problems, with the IRS draining her bank account at times. Her mother Candy — who inherited the $500 million fortune of her late husband, producer Aaron, while her daughter received $800,000 — was reportedly offering financial support to her daughter and grandchildren this summer. However, the women have a notoriously prickly relationship and Candy has faced social media criticism for not doing enough.

Prior to Spelling's hospitalization, she revealed that her entire family had been coping with health issues after being exposed to mold in a Los Angeles rental home. "We've all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months," she wrote on social media in May. She was seeking an attorney to help, as they were forced to leave the home.

Spelling was a beloved part of '90s TV, playing Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210. Her post-show life has fueled countless tabloid stories, from her affair with McDermott to the couple putting their family on reality TV to pay the bills after not getting the inheritance she expected from her dad's fortune. Her marriage to McDermott was a whole other trending topic during the years, with relentless chatter about whether or not they would split, especially after his infidelity.