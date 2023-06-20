Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's relationship has been drama-filled since Day 1. Here's a look back.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's relationship status has been a topic of celebrity gossip from the day they met. Over the weekend, it took another dramatic turn when he posted to social media a statement announcing their separation. Soon after, he deleted it.

The post, which appeared and disappeared on June 17, said: "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own. We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this."

Neither the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, nor Dean, 56, has provided an explanation or update since, and their joint rep hasn't replied to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

However, a source did tell Us Weekly, "Tori and Dean are not getting a divorce. Tori and Dean have been better than ever. ... They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counseling. They love each other and are not going to split.”

Their relationship status has long raised questions — and brows — from their first days together when they had an affair while both were married to other people and then ditched their spouses for each other. Let's look back at their drama-filled time together, including their infidelities and financial troubles...

1993: Dean, a Canadian actor, marries actress Mary Jo Eustace, who is five years his senior.

July 2004: Tori, the '90s TV actress best known for playing Donna Martin, says "I do" to screenwriter Charlie Shanian in a $1 million wedding.

July 2005: Tori and Dean are cast in the Lifetime TV movie Mind Over Murder. They have sex the night they meet, Tori later says, cheating on their respective spouses.

Story continues

August 2005: Three weeks after meeting Tori, Dean tells Eustace — while on a family vacation with their 7-year-old son, Jack, and 1-month-old adopted daughter, Lola — that he's in love with the 90210 alum and he's leaving. Tori calls Shanian to a joint therapy session and tells him she cheated on him and doesn't want to be married anymore.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend Mark Burnett & AOL's Gold Rush Launch Party at Les Deux on Sept. 12, 2006. (Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

September 2005: Tori separates from Shanian — and he files for divorce the next month.

Dean files for divorce from Eustace, listing their separation as Sept. 2. Eustace calls the situation “humiliating beyond anything I’ve ever known" and finalizes the adoption of their daughter as a single parent.

December 2005: Dean proposes to Tori on a Christmas tree farm on Christmas Eve in Toronto. They said in a statement they were "so incredibly happy and in love" and "cannot wait to start our lives together."

May 2006: With their ink on their divorce papers still wet, the So NoTORIous star marries Dean in Fiji. "We didn’t want to wait another day to get married," she told People. He added, "We’re soulmates."

Dean McDermott with one of his Tori Spelling tattoos in 2006. (Photo: Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

Dean gets Tori-inspired tattoos, including her face on his arm.

June 2006: Tori's father, producer Aaron Spelling, dies. She sees him two weeks before his death after an estrangement from both her parents (including mom Candy) over her divorce and affair.

December 2006: Dean proposes to Tori again on Christmas. "I immediately started crying and said 'Yes! Again and again and again!'" she says.

March 2007: Tori and Dean welcome their first child, Liam.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott welcomed their first child in 2007. She went on on to have five children total over 10 years. (Photo: Chris Weeks/WireImage)

The same month, their reality show Tori & Dean: Inn Love premieres on Oxygen. It sees them running a bed and breakfast with what she views as the unexpectedly small amount — $800,000 — she received as inheritance from her father's massive estate.

March 2008: Tori releases her book, sTORI Telling, detailing her affair. "I had no regrets," she wrote. "Something was really wrong with my marriage. Not only because I slept with this guy — though that certainly wasn’t a positive sign — but because I didn't regret it."

June 2008: Their daughter Stella is born. After two seasons, they return to L.A. and their show is renamed Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood.

Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood featured the couple and their then two-kids, Liam and Stella. (Photo: Michael Lavine/Oxygen Media/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

October 2009: Eustace publishes a book about her split: Divorce Sucks: What to Do When Irreconcilable Differences, Lawyer Fees, and Your Ex's Hollywood Wife Make You Miserable.

May 2010: Tori and Dean renew their vows in Beverly Hills.

July 2010: Dean is in a motorcycle accident and is treated for a punctured and collapsed lung.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at NBC Universal's Press Tour Cocktail Party at the Langham Huntington Hotel & Spa on Jan. 10, 2010 in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

April 2011: Tori & Dean: sTORIbook Weddings, in which they act as wedding planners, premieres and lasts one season.

October 2011: The couple's daughter Hattie is born. Six months later, Tori is pregnant again.

January 2012: Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood ends leaving the couple without a steady income. They deal with financial woes in the years to come.

August 2012: Their son Finn is born. She reveals she spent 10 weeks in the hospital and four months on bed rest after being diagnosed with placenta previa.

March 2013: She writes an open letter slamming a tabloid over divorce reports.

June 2013: Dean gets a "Tori" tattoo in "an unbelievably intimate spot" to show his faithfulness.

October 2013: Tori opens up about her financial woes, claiming she's lost all her money.

December 2013: Us Weekly reports Dean cheated on Tori with a 28-year-old woman he met in Toronto. The other woman, Emily Goodhand, told the outlet: "He told me he and Tori had a sexless marriage. I believed him."

January 2014: Dean admits to cheating and goes to rehab. He says in a statement: "I am truly sorry for the mistakes I have made and for the pain I've caused my family. I take full responsibility for my actions and have voluntarily checked myself into a treatment center to address some health and personal issues. I am grateful to be getting the help I need so I can become the husband and father my family deserves."

April 2014: The couple work through his cheating on a Lifetime series, True Tori.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their children Finn, Hattie, Stella and Liam in December 2014. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

January 2016: Tori is sued over a $38,000 unpaid American Express bill.

April 2016: Dean proposes to Tori for the third time. This one took place during a family trip to Europe.

July 2016: Tori and Dean are slapped with a tax lien by the state of California, amounting to $259,108.23 for unpaid state taxes from 2014. Three months later, Tori is sued again by Amex — this time for $87,000.

March 2017: The couple's fifth and final child, Beau, is born.

November 2017: Eustace claimed in an interview that Dean told her he regretted leaving her.

March 2018: Police respond to a "domestic incident" at the couple's home, but there was "no crime" and no further details, including the caller, are revealed.

A week later, police reportedly show up at Tori's doctor’s office after Dean raised unspecified concerns.

Dean's ex says Tori has been paying Dean's spousal support payments.

June 2018: Tori and Dean are slapped with another tax lien by the state of California, amounting to $282,654.92.

February 2019: Tori tells Us Weekly that she and Dean are happier than ever, claiming the two “don’t have relationship problems.”

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the 2019 FOX Winter TCA Tour at The Fig House on February 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

November 2019: Dean discusses his affair with Us Weekly, saying, "I thought that Tori was just going to run for the hills, and I could totally understand why. But she was like, 'I just can't turn off the love for you. I love you. You hurt me. I'm angry, but I love you. I can't turn that off.’"

August 2020: Tori talks about saving their marriage, saying on the Women on Top podcast: "I make my own money. I can be a single mom, but I actually really love him and I want to work on this. If it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out, but we're going to try."

October 2020: Tori and Dean are hit by a tax lien for $707,487 in unpaid federal taxes for 2014.

June 2021: Tori — who is photographed not wearing her wedding ring during the year — says on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live that she and Dean don't sleep in the same bed.

November 2021: Tori doesn't directly reference the rumors, but does leave Dean off her Christmas card. When questioned about it, she said he was away filming.

June 2022: Amid rumors about their relationship, Us Weekly reports that their friends think they're on a "trial separation." According to the outlet, their kids and their finances have been keeping them together. Divorce is "expensive" process, an insider said. "They both feel trapped."

July 2022: Dean appears in his wife's @Home with Tori show, telling her she looks cute.

May 2023: Tori says black mold in a rental home has been making her children sick over the last three years.

June 2023: Tori shares a family photo which includes Dean.

Two days later, Dean posts a split announcement on Instagram: "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own," he wrote. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

Soon after, Dean's announcement is deleted.

A source tells Us Weekly they will not divorce: "Tori and Dean are not getting a divorce. Tori and Dean have been better than ever" in recent months. "They've had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counseling. They love each other and are not going to split."

A source tells People the development is "out of the blue" as they'd been doing better: "Their friends have seen their ups and downs through the years, but they really did seem to be in a good place in recent months. This feels really out of the blue. ... If this had happened a year ago, it would've been expected because things were terrible between them. Sure, they still had their disagreements and didn't always see eye to eye, but the past six months things had felt good between them."