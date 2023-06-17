Dean McDermott says he and Tori Spelling are splitting up in a since-deleted Instagram post

Actor Dean Mcdermott announced he and wife Tori Spelling are splitting up after 17 years of marriage, but deleted the post shortly after. (Photo: Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dean McDermott took to Instagram on Saturday to share that he and his wife of 17 years, Tori Spelling, are splitting up. However, hours later, the Canadian actor deleted the post.

McDermott, who has been married to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum since 2006, announced their separation to his 138,000 followers in a post on his Instagram. The two share children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott's statement read. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

He concluded with a prayer hands emoji.

Spelling's Instagram page has no indication of the duo's split. Just one day ago, the actress shared a video of the family celebrating daughter Stella's birthday at the Beverly Hilton, with McDermott in attendance. Set to the famed Weezer song "Beverly Hills," the family can be seen celebrating poolside and in a penthouse suite with champagne and sweets. They family gathered together for a poolside video which was shared in Spelling's reel.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott celebrate their daughter Stella's birthday at the Beverly Hilton. (Instagram/Tori Spelling)

Earlier this week, the family was all smiles as they appeared together at The Stand Up For Kids Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood. With the kids by their sides, Spelling and McDermott gave no indication that they would formally announce their split just 5 days later.

In the past, the couple has openly discussed their relationship struggles. In 2014, McDermott admitted to cheating on Spelling while she was home with the children during the Christmas season, and he subsequently entered rehab. On their reality show, True Tori, McDermott expressed his feelings of shame following the scandal.

"I've never felt shame before," he shared. "You were at a Christmas event, and I was f***ing around. That's disgusting. That's disgusting."

Spelling confirmed later in the year that they were working it out. In 2016, McDermott proposed to Spelling again during a family vacation to Paris, and they went on to welcome their fifth child, a son named Beau. However, McDermott's past cheating proved to create further problems in recent years as the couple's older children matured. During an appearance on the Women on Top podcast, Spelling shared that their daughter discovered her father's past infidelity while watching a video online, and it "really upset her." Despite McDermott's transgressions, Spelling explained why she wanted to make things work.

"I make my own money. I can be a single mom, but I actually really love him and I want to work on this," she said on the podcast. "If it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out, but we're going to try."

Over the years, the couple frequently chronicled their family's journey on social media. Back in 2019, they used hashtags like #blendedisbest and #ourfamily to show how they came together despite a complicated backstory.

The couple first met in 2005 on the set of the Lifetime movie Mind Over Murder. At the time, McDermott was married to Mary Jo Eustace and Spelling to Charlie Shanian. Following their respective divorces, they married in Fiji.

Representatives for McDermott and Spelling did not return Yahoo's request for comment at time of publishing.