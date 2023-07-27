Tori Kelly breaks silence on medical emergency: 'It's been a scary few days'

Tori Kelly has spoken out for the first time since she was rushed to the hospital on Sunday. (Photo: Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

Tori Kelly is speaking out about her medical emergency.

The "Never Alone" singer, who was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday after collapsing, reportedly due to blood clots in her legs and lungs, penned a letter posted to social media on Thursday. She said she's "feeling stronger now and hopeful, but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover."

"Hi friends," the Grammy winner, 30, began. "As you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges," after reportedly passing out while out to dinner with friends. "It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers... I'm feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me."

Kelly said she's "heartbroken" about that she can't promote her new EP, Tori, which is out on Friday. "But I know my health must come first." The American Idol alum told fans the project represents the "happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours."

She ended by giving thanks, saying she's "overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Kelly's health crisis was first reported on Monday. A source told TMZ her heart started racing at dinner and she passed out "for a while." Her friends wanted her to go to Cedars-Sinai, so she was reportedly carried to a vehicle and raced there by friends instead of calling an ambulance. Doctors reportedly found blood clots around her legs and lungs. Her condition was described as "really serious" as she was reportedly "in and out of consciousness."

There was promising news on Wednesday, however. Her husband, André Murillo, shared on social media that Kelly, whom he married in 2018, was feeling somewhat better. He said she was "smiling again and feeling stronger," but cautiously added that she's "not fully out of the woods" as they were "waiting on a few more answers."