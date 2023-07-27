Tori Kelly health update: Singer is 'smiling again and feeling stronger,' husband says

Tori Kelly attends a premiere April 1 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Tori Kelly's husband André Murillo reports that she's feeling somewhat better, after she experienced a medical emergency over the weekend.

"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," Murillo posted on Instagram. "Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers."

He also thanked her supportive fans: "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much!"

ABC confirmed that Kelly had been hospitalized Sunday at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles after collapsing while out with friends. The 30-year-old was diagnosed with blood clots in her legs and lungs, according to TMZ, who was the first to report the singer's "really serious" incident. Sources reportedly said that Kelly had passed out after her heart started beating fast during a dinner downtown.

The American Idol alum and "Should've Been Us" singer had embarked on a comeback of sorts in March, teasing fans with a new video, "missin u," that looked back at her career of more than a decade. It was preparation for a new album, tori, that's set to drop Friday.

"It's really trippy looking back. I feel so grateful that I've been able to have this amazing career and quite honestly, live my dream," Kelly told People. "At the same time, I'm gearing up for this new project, and it almost feels like I'm a new artist again. I have that excitement, drive and hunger. A pretty big artist told me a long time ago, 'I always want to feel like a new artist. I don't want to ever feel jaded. I want to always feel a little nervous and excited and ready to put out the next thing.' I want to feel like that too. I've been able to do so many things, but at the same time, there's so much more that I haven't even shown people yet."

The two-time Grammy winner wed Murillo, a former pro basketball player, in 2018.