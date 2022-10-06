Tom Brady 'feels very hurt' by Gisele Bündchen amid marital troubles: Reports

Tom Brady is apparently "hurt" as Gisele Bündchen hires divorce lawyer. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marital woes continue to make headlines as multiple reports claim the NFL star is "hurt" as the supermodel is the one spearheading their likely divorce. People and Entertainment Tonight posted similar articles with Brady sources alleging, "Tom isn't taking things well."

"He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot," one insider claims to ET.

Yahoo Entertainment confirmed Bündchen recently hired a divorce attorney.

"At this point, it's more of her decision to move things forward in this direction. Things are a bit difficult, both personally within their family, and because they both have huge assets," the source adds.

An insider emphasizes to People that "it's pretty obvious" Brady is "hurting."

"He feels very hurt by her," the source says, adding: "She is the one steering the divorce."

Brady reportedly hired his own attorney after Bündchen made the first move. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, and the 42-year-old supermodel share two children: Ben, 12, and Vivian, 9. He's also father to 15-year-old son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

"She is playing offense and he is playing defense," People's source claims of Bündchen. "He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn't want this to be ugly, he doesn't want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible."

Reps for Bündchen and Brady did not return Yahoo's request for comment. Neither star has commented on speculation about their marriage in weeks. Some think Bündchen's actions show more than words, though.

Story continues

The former Victoria's Secret Angel was photographed for the third time this week without her wedding ring. Page Six obtained images of Bündchen visiting a holistic healer in Miami — and they saged the model's car.

TMZ reports Bündchen and Brady each hired high-profile family law attorneys in Florida and that the divorce is in the works. A source calls things "as amicable as it can be." The superstars are apparently still speaking, but there's tension. Settlement terms, like custody and a property, are purportedly being hashed out.

Related video: Gisele hires divorce lawyer amid tension with Tom Brady