Gisele Bündchen hires divorce lawyer amid tension with Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's split seems to loom large as Yahoo Entertainment can confirm the supermodel has hired a divorce lawyer. The longtime couple's relationship has been in turmoil since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback un-retired earlier this year.

It's unclear if Brady has lawyered up, too. Page Six, which was first to report the news, claims the seven-time Super Bowl champ also found legal representation.

"I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is," an insider told the outlet. "I don't think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

Meanwhile, People reports that Brady is still "trying to figure out what to do" amid Bündchen's move.

Celebrity divorce lawyer Christopher Melcher cautions to Yahoo Entertainment this may not mean anything — yet.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, here at the 2018 Met Gala, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. (Photo: Getty Images)

"Consulting with lawyers does not necessarily mean that either spouse will file for divorce. They may just want to understand their rights. Or they may be contemplating a change in their financial arrangements, so they feel more comfortable moving forward as a couple," Melcher, partner of Walzer Melcher & Yoda, explains.

Reps for Brady and Bündchen did not respond to Yahoo's request for comment.

The superstars, who've been together for almost two decades, will have to sort out a custody agreement as they are parents to son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. (Brady is also father to 15-year-old son Jack with ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.) They also own multiple homes.

Brady and Bündchen have reportedly been living separately for weeks as he returned for his 23rd NFL season. When the quarterback took an excused absence from the Bucs in August, he dodged specifics but said, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on." The former Victoria's Secret Angel wasn't as shy in discussing her obvious "concerns."

"This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said in a rare interview with Elle. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Bündchen moved to Boston when Brady was with the New England Patriots and picked up their family in 2020 when he signed with the Bucs.

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she added. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."

Bündchen added she has "a huge list of things" she wants to accomplish, especially in terms of environmental advocacy.

"I feel very fulfilled in that way — as a mother and as a wife," she said. "And now it's going to be my turn. It's not like I'm going to be in the valley forever."

