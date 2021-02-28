Tina Fey won't talk politics at Sunday's Golden Globes: 'That doesn't seem like a venue for political jokes'

Actress and writer Tina Fey, 50, explained that she won't delve into political jokes when she co-hosts Sunday evening's Golden Globe Awards. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tina Fey is ready to co-host Sunday evening's 78th Golden Globe Awards. But that doesn't mean the iconic writer and actress is eager to tackle politics in her jokes.

In an interview with Jill Rappaport on her Rappaport to the Rescue podcast, Fey, 50, shared that she and co-host Amy Poehler aren't looking to discuss politics.

“That doesn’t seem like a venue for political jokes, thank God," said Fey, who will be live from New York’s Rainbow Room, while Poehler will be live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. “Amy and I have talked about how we can just make it a fun hang out for people at home — kind of a stress reliever, so I don’t think you can expect much politics at all."

Sunday's broadcast will serve as Fey and Poehler's return to the (virtual) Globes stage after several years off from the awards. She and Poehler co-hosted in 2013, 2014 and 2015, but will be taking on a new challenge thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been five years and the places we would go, Jill — couture houses, we would meet with the designers, there were muslins, mock-ups and the jewels!" she joked. "Now it’s... like ‘Nordstrom Rack, what do ya got?’”

Fey also opened up about her upcoming 20th anniversary with husband Jeff Richmond, with whom she has two daughters, Alice, 15, and Penelope, 9.

"Quarantine is a real test of whether you're functioning together as a unit. I think we're good about letting each other have time if we need it," said Fey. Though she claimed she doesn't know "what the secret is" to a successful marriage, she called her husband "generous and kind of spirit."

"The fussier things, like jewelry or flowers or perfume on Valentine's Day, that doesn't mean anything to me. That's not how we operate," said Fey. "I think people talk about what their love language is, and I think our love language is working together and helping each other in the workplace and around the house. Jeff does a lot of cooking, I get up and walk the dogs while he makes coffee. I think we are together almost all the time, even before this pandemic."

Fey went on to say that the family welcomed a second dog during the pandemic, this time a rescue pup. Now, the family has two poodles, Mabel and Teddy, both of whom she credits for helping the family de-stress during challenging times.

"I think like so many people, during the pandemic, we realized we're home a lot, and this would be an opportune time to take a new member of the family in, and so we have been able to be here for all four children of the family so much more," joked Fey, who went on to thank her dog walker. "Both dogs have been a real calming influence in this dark and stressful time, to just be present and sit in a chair with them. And there have truly been times with every member of the family when they've been anxious about something else... Just go sit with Teddy and Mabel, and it'll calm you down. I think that has really been a blessing for all of us."

Fey also used the opportunity to express how grateful she is for her many blessings.

"Like a lot of people who are going through this time feeling tremendous gratitude for what you have, for your health, your home, when people are losing so much, losing loved ones, but also losing their employment and facing food insecurity and so much stress in the world," said Fey. "We're very, very, very grateful for what we have and have been trying to focus on ways to give back and help other people during this time."

