Tim Scott's Totally Confusing Trump Pitch On Fox News Is Mocked On Social Media

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) stumped hard for Donald Trump on Fox News Tuesday ― and at one point made no sense whatsoever to confused critics on social media.

Host Sean Hannity asked Scott how Republicans can “fight back” against the left’s treatment of Trump, the presumed GOP presidential nominee. Scott revved up into campaign speech mode, proclaiming that “we have the right candidate.” Then things got convoluted fast.

“This is our time to stand up for what America is today, not this utopian American dream that is our nightmare,” Scott said.

Scott: This is our time to stand up for what America is today, not this utopian American dream that is our nightmare pic.twitter.com/xldDQnWg8t — Acyn (@Acyn) March 20, 2024

Let’s just say Scott’s remark created a utopia for wisecracks on X:

Quite the sales pitch. “WE DONT WANT A UTOPIA!!!” — Oliver VanDervoort (@itmeolliev) March 20, 2024

What does that even mean?🤷🏻♂️ — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) March 20, 2024

I don't think a utopian dream is the flex he thinks it is... — Melissa Nemeth (@melissanemeth37) March 20, 2024

This is our time to stand up for what America is today,? — Dorene Brown (@DoreneBrow9456) March 20, 2024

🤣🤣🤣Yes, a utopian dream for America is definitely a nightmare for Republicans. — 🇺🇸Carrie Sweet🇺🇦 (@Anybodyhomehere) March 20, 2024

So what is it, @SenatorTimScott?



A utopian nightmare or a dystopian dream? 😅 — CinOvation (@CinOvation) March 20, 2024

Is he saying we should be happy with what we have now with no aspirations of anything better? — Todd Adams (@ToddAdams57) March 20, 2024

