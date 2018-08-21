Tiffany Haddish Shaded Fifth Harmony at the VMAs—and Nicki Minaj Clapped Back

It's never a dull time whenever Tiffany Haddish is in the room—especially when that room happens to be full of celebrities for an awards show. So when the Glamour cover star took to the stage Monday evening to deliver the opening remarks for 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, she wasted exactly no time getting to the punch lines.

While presenting the award for Best Hip Hop Video, Haddish applauded Camilla Cabello for her many nominations of the night...along with a playful jab for everyone working watching from home. "Camilla Cabello is nominated for five VMAs tonight. I'm super proud of her," said Haddish. "So for those of you watching at home, hi Fifth Harmony."

If that's not the very definition of throwing shade I don't know what is. In case you need a refresher, Cabello split from her old Fifth Harmony bandmates in December of 2016. Of the band breakup, Cabello said, "Fifth Harmony wasn't the maximum expression of me individually. My fans are really going to know me from the music I'm writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul."

Cabello, for her part, kept her cool and shook her head at the joke to remain classy about her old bandmates.

But, the joke didn't die there. Just a few minutes later, Nicki Minaj walked onstage to accept her award, thanked Haddish, and then quickly added, "Don't be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that bitch." As you can imagine, it sent both the audience in the theater and Twitter into a tizzy.

And because c'mon, we're talking about Tiffany Haddish here, that wasn't the actress's only joke that had everyone cry-laughing. She also made the astute observation that everyone in the audience was coupled up and posed this extremely valid question: "What's up with every celebrity getting engaged?" Adding, "Is there a Bed, Bath & Beyond sale I don't know about?"

Between Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, there's definitely something in the water.

