Tia Mowry Announces New Reality TV Show About Her Post-Divorce Life

Tia Mowry is ready to share it all.

The “Sister, Sister” actor announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that she is set to star in a new reality TV show for We TV and AllBlk.

The show will focus on Mowry’s life after her divorce from fellow actor Cory Hardrict, among other themes, her announcement said.

“Lately I’ve been taking my power back. I’m so lucky to have a community - YOU ALL - that are so close to my life, the ups and downs, my wins and my struggles,” she wrote, saying that she intends to remove “the filter like never before.”

“Recently divorced, for the first time in my life, I am truly experiencing what life is like on my own both personally and professionally,” she added.

Mowry, who shares two children with Hardrict, said that the new series will show her juggling dating, motherhood and business opportunities in her “next act” of life.

Cory Hardrict, left, and Tia Mowry are photographed at the BET Awards on June 26, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Mowry had announced her split from Hardrict in October 2022, after 14 years of marriage and over 20 years as a couple. Their divorce was settled last year.

Earlier this month, the “Family Reunion” actor shared in a video montage posted on Instagram that “recovering” from her divorce has been a “whirlwind.”

“I found that through the process, divorce isn’t a place where we arrive; it’s entering a new chapter of life with many nuances, and no one-size-fits-all handbook,” she said in a voice-over for the clip.

On Monday, Mowry posted a lighthearted video on Instagram poking fun at her new dating life — and getting pursued by younger men.

The actor, 45, wrote in the post’s caption that she had been hit on by a 26-year-old.

“I kindly passed,” she wrote with a laughing-face emoji.

Related...