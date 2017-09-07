'Thor: Ragnarok' debuts 8 colorful character posters

Judging from the early trailers, director Taika Waititi has employed some wildly colorful heavy-metal aesthetics in Thor: Ragnarok, the upcoming third adventure for Marvel’s God of Thunder. Yes, it’s a “solo” film for the Avenger, even if it does pair him with — and against — Mark Ruffalo’s Incredible Hulk. Alongside the two familiar characters is a superb cast that includes Cate Blanchett as Hela (the god of death), Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Karl Urban as Skurge, Anthony Hopkins as Odin, and Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Thus, it’s fitting that the studio has now premiered eight new character-specific posters for the film.
As you can see below, each boasts an individual hero or villain from Ragnarok bursting forth from a dusty wave of color, furthering the impression that Waititi’s maiden Marvel effort will not be visually bland. While there seem to be no revelations hiding in these posters — I mean, you already knew from the above description that the Hulk’s poster was going to be drenched in green — they’re yet another stylish part of the project’s marketing campaign, which has put the film near the top of all social-media chatter.
Along with these posters, Marvel has delivered an official plot synopsis:
“In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok — the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization — at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger — the Incredible Hulk!”
Thor: Ragnarok arrives in U.S. theaters on Nov. 3.
‘Thor: Ragnarok’: The latest movie photos:
Read more from Yahoo Movies:
12