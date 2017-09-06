Toronto Film Festival 2017 Preview: Our 20 Most Anticipated Movies

Looking for a few good movies? Go north, young cinephiles. The 2017 edition of the annual Toronto International Film Festival commences Thursday and will keep that teeming Canadian metropolis humming until Sept. 17. That’s 10 days filled with major Hollywood premieres, the best in foreign cinema, a host of cult classic midnight movies in the making, and even a few TV shows. And Yahoo Movies will be among the film fans taking in the many, varied offerings that this year’s TIFF has to offer. Here are the 20 movies we’re most anticipating from the 2017 lineup. (Note: this list only features films that are making their world premiere in Toronto. Several of the festival’s hottest tickets — including Darren Aronofsky’s mother! and Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father have previously debuted at other festivals.) —Ethan Alter and Kevin Polowy

Bodied

A battle rapping comedy produced by Eminem may sound like the kind of film that should have premiered at the 2002 Toronto Film Festival, when 8 Mile was the biggest thing around. But in the hands of director Joseph Kahn — who has helmed iconic music videos for Slim Shady, Taylor Swift, and Britney Spears — you can expect this portrait of a grad student-turned-battle rapper (Calum Worthy) to reverberate with lots of subversive humor and mad visual flow. For evidence, look no further than Kahn’s woefully underseen and underrated 2011 high school horror satire, Detention, a delightful fusion of Donnie Darko and Scream.

Shia LaBeouf and Sverrir Gudnason in Borg/McEnroe (Photo: TIFF) More

Borg/McEnroe

The Billie Jean King-Bobby Riggs Battle of the Sexes (also at TIFF after a Telluride premiere) is getting more awards season attention so far, but it’s another tennis match serving Toronto’s opening night audiences. In a stroke of highly appropriate casting, volatile actor Shia LaBeouf will play volatile champ John McEnroe in a film that follows his rivalry with Swede sensation Björn Borg (the relatively unknown Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason).

Brad’s Status

Mike White already wrote one of the best films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Beatriz at Dinner. That’s reason enough to be excited for his second feature film as writer and director. Another reason? Brad’s Status continues Ben Stiller‘s career comeback since disclosing his recovery from prostate cancer; the Tropic Thunder star plays a well-off family man suddenly visited by that green-eyed monster known as envy.

Breathe

Not to be confused with the similarly titled world premiere Breath (pro tip: drop the “e” when searching in the festival program), Andy Serkis‘s directorial debut doesn’t involve apes or ring-obsessed monsters of any kind. Instead, Breathe recounts the real life love story between polio victim and crusading medical activist Robin Cavendish (Andrew Garfield) and his wife, Diana (Claire Foy). Expect a moving drama with zero motion-capture enhancement.

Gaga: Five Foot Two (Photo: TIFF) More

Gaga: Five Foot Two

It’s hard to imagine candid pop star Lady Gaga being any more unfiltered than we’ve seen her in the public eye over the past decade, but that’s exactly what this Netflix documentary directed by Chris Moukarbel (Banksy Does New York, Me at the Zoo) promises. The cinema verité-style portrait follows the hitmaker over an eight-month period as she prepares for her 2016 album, Jolene, and deals with some personal drama — including perhaps, a bad romance.

I Kill Giants

Danish director Anders Walter makes his feature filmmaking debut after nabbing an Oscar for his 2013 short, Helium, by adapting the acclaimed 2008 graphic novel from writer Joe Kelly and artist J.M. Ken Niimura. Rising star Madison Wolfe plays troubled outsider Barbara, whose overactive fantasy life stars to spill into the real world, much to the chagrin of her sister, and guardian, Karen (Imogen Poots) and the school psychologist, Mrs. Mollé (Zoe Saldana).