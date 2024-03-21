'You Think She Hates Him Now?': Jimmy Kimmel Hits Trump Right In The Marriage

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday mocked Donald Trump after the former president said he can’t pay the $464 million bond he owes following his civil fraud conviction in New York.

“Of course, the real loser here is Melania,” Kimmel said, referring to the former first lady. “She may end up with half of the noting he owns now.”

The late-night host joked that the former president’s financial struggles could put a damper on their marriage.

“I hope she got an advance on that prenup, because if you think she hates him now, wait until he’s poor,” Kimmel said.

Melania Trump has been largely absent from public life since leaving the White House in 2021 and has avoided most campaign events. However, the former president said last month that’s just because she’s a “private person” and added that she would be on the road with him soon.

