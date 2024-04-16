All Things Go, Sudden Little Thrills Reveal Festival Lineups

Festival lineup announcement season rolls on today (April 16) with All Things Go’s 10th anniversary bill, which will feature Hozier, Laufey with the Kennedy Center Orchestra, Reneé Rapp, Bleachers, Janelle Monáe, Conan Gray and Chappell Roan. The event returns Sept. 28-29 to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md.

Also performing at the event humorously dubbed “All Things Gay” and “Gay-chella” are Remi Wolf, Ethel Cain, Julien Baker, Maren Morris, the Japanese House, Holly Humberstone, Michael Kiwanuka, Soccer Mommy and Del Water Gap. In all, 36 artists will take the stage at All Things Go, the most in the event’s history. Tickets go on sale Friday.

More from Spin:

Meanwhile, SZA and the Killers will headline Lollapalooza/ACL promoter C3 Presents’ new Pittsburgh festival Sudden Little Thrills, which is set for Sept. 7-8 at Hazelwood Green, a 178-acre development along the city’s waterfront featuring abundant green space and bike trails. The lineup is rounded out by Melanie Martinez, St. Vincent, Omar Apollo, Crowded House, Michael Marcagi and two local legends: rapper Wiz Khalifa (who will celebrate his 37th birthday that weekend) and DJ/producer Girl Talk.

Fellow Pittsburgh artists Feeble Little Horse, Fedd the Good, Corook and Kunrk and the Center of Life Band will further enliven the proceedings, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting nonprofit and grassroots organizations within the Hazelwood community. Ticket presales begin Thursday.

