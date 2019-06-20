'The Pioneer Woman' star Ree Drummond's daughter arrested for underage drinking

Ree Drummond appears at a celebration of The Pioneer Woman Magazine at The Mason Jar on June 6, 2017, in New York City. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine)

The 19-year-old daughter of Ree Drummond, star of Food Network’s series The Pioneer Woman, was arrested for underage drinking in the spring, according to multiple new reports.

Paige, a student at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, was charged in her native Oklahoma with public intoxication and possession of alcohol while under the age of 21.

Ree, whose family includes her husband Ladd and four children, lives on a ranch in Pawhuska, Okla.

The district attorney noted that Paige "did appear in a drunken condition” and that she had an open beer container when she was arrested on April 12 in Stillwater, Okla., E! reported. If convicted, she would have faced possible punishment of a year in jail and a $500 fine for the public intoxication, as well as a possible $100 fine and 30 days in jail for the possession and consumption of the beer.

However, the district attorney approved Paige’s request to dismiss both charges from her record in May. She’s reportedly paid more than $400 in court fees.

Drummond’s elder daughter, Alex, a graduate of Texas A&M University, will turn 22 later this month. Her sons Bryce and Todd are 16 and 15, respectively.

Ree was open about her emotions when Paige left for college in August.

“Red nose, trembling chin, tight throat, aching heart. Leaving your child at college is no picnic. I’ve done it once before and thought maybe this time would be a little easier. I think it’s a little harder,” Ree wrote. “But through all the tears, I see this clearly: What a joy it is to usher her into the next stage of her life. Paige, I'm so grateful to be your mom.”

Paige and other Drummond family members have all been featured on Ree’s long-running show, which first aired in 2011.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.