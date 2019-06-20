Jennifer Garner plays with migrant kids in adorable video: 'Thank you for making these babies smile'

Jennifer Garner recently had a very important playdate.

The actress, who has a knack for creating endearing social media posts, filmed the June 12 encounter, which happened when she visited the children of migrant families in Deming, N.M., as part of her work with charity Save the Children. Garner is a trustee for the organization, which advocates for youth worldwide.

Garner made the kids giggle as she pretended to leave, playfully calling out, “Adios!” They followed her around and went in for a group hug at the end of the clip that she shared. The whole thing is really sweet.

The 47-year-old captioned the video explaining the program, called Child Friendly Spaces. The center is intended to comfort kids once they and their families are released from U.S. government detention centers. “These people: No money. No baths. Need medical care. Need sleep. Need food. Need to organize travel. Children have been scared and on the move all of this time,” Garner wrote. “The town of Deming, NM is pouring out money, time, goods, heart, opening homes, because they see these families as real people. They are running a shelter to help families after they’ve been released from detention.”

Garner’s followers, including a few of her celebrity friends, were all about her outreach. Chelsea Handler commented simply, “I love you.” Kimberly Williams-Paisley added, “Thank you for posting this and for going there and for all you do with @savethechildren. This is awesome.” Maria Shriver sent a “bravo” for her “work on the frontlines of humanity.”

Commenters heaped praise on Garner for her good work.

“Im from deming and i can not believe you took time from your busy personal life to play with kids who obviously really needed it.. You are amazing jennifer a million times thank you!! You are a kind, big hearted soul, you are an inspiration!!,” one video viewer wrote.

Another gushed, “Ugh, I love you. Thank you for making these babies smile.”

“Your heart is truly the biggest!” someone else raved.

“Thanks for being one of those that does something more than just talk about the issue!” a fan wrote.

Garner, of course, has three children of her own. She shares her little ones — daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and 7-year-old son Samuel — with former husband Ben Affleck.

