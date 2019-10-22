The late Tom Petty’s rock star home is up for sale for $4.995M

A home that legendary rocker Tom Petty designed himself in the late ‘80s is back on the market.

The impressive 11,500-square-foot property in Encino, California, was home to the Petty after his former house burned down in a 1987 fire, and his wife, Jane Benyo, kept it when they split in 1996, according to Variety. While the place has changed ownership a couple of times, and has undergone renovations, there are still traces of the singer-songwriter, who died in 2017 at the age of 66.

For example, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home includes a piece of art that reads “I Won’t Back Down,” the name of one of his hits. The artwork is located next to a drum set and guitar collection, just off the home studio.

The new residents of the home will enjoy a game room, a meditation room, a wine cellar and a large kitchen indoors.

Outside, there’s a pool, an outdoor kitchen, a cabana, a pool house with an indoor kitchen and three bathrooms, and... so much more. The asking price is $4.995 million.

The property is perfect for possibly another celebrity—and not just because of the price. It sits at the end of a “secluded lane” and comes with a long driveway, a gate and, of course, breathtaking views.

Here’s a closer look:

View photos The pool and the back of the house are stunning. (Photo: Adam Latham) More

View photos The views from the home where Tom Petty once lived are incredible. (Photo: Adam Latham) More

View photos Of course, the Tom Petty-designed property has a place for music. (Photo: Adam Latham) More

View photos The Tom Petty house features wide, open spaces. (Photo: Adam Latham) More

View photos The main indoor kitchen at the Tom Petty house is spacious. (Photo: Adam Latham) More