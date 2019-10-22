    The late Tom Petty’s rock star home is up for sale for $4.995M

    Tom Petty performs in Hyde Park on July 9, 2017, in London. (Photo: Samir Hussein/Redferns)

    A home that legendary rocker Tom Petty designed himself in the late ‘80s is back on the market.

    The impressive 11,500-square-foot property in Encino, California, was home to the Petty after his former house burned down in a 1987 fire, and his wife, Jane Benyo, kept it when they split in 1996, according to Variety. While the place has changed ownership a couple of times, and has undergone renovations, there are still traces of the singer-songwriter, who died in 2017 at the age of 66.

    For example, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home includes a piece of art that reads “I Won’t Back Down,” the name of one of his hits. The artwork is located next to a drum set and guitar collection, just off the home studio.

    The new residents of the home will enjoy a game room, a meditation room, a wine cellar and a large kitchen indoors.

    Outside, there’s a pool, an outdoor kitchen, a cabana, a pool house with an indoor kitchen and three bathrooms, and... so much more. The asking price is $4.995 million.

    The property is perfect for possibly another celebrity—and not just because of the price. It sits at the end of a “secluded lane” and comes with a long driveway, a gate and, of course, breathtaking views.

    Here’s a closer look:

    The pool and the back of the house are stunning. (Photo: Adam Latham)
    The views from the home where Tom Petty once lived are incredible. (Photo: Adam Latham)
    Of course, the Tom Petty-designed property has a place for music. (Photo: Adam Latham)
    The Tom Petty house features wide, open spaces. (Photo: Adam Latham)
    The main indoor kitchen at the Tom Petty house is spacious. (Photo: Adam Latham)
    The Tom Petty home features driftwood beams. (Photo: Adam Latham)
    A meditation room offers a respite. (Photo: Adam Latham)
    The game room features air hockey. (Photo: Adam Latham)
    One of the bathrooms includes this minimalist tub. (Photo: Adam Latham)
    A cabana at the Tom Petty house. (Photo: Adam Latham)

