The It List: The return of 'Big Little Lies' and the Jonas Brothers, 'Ghostbusters' and 'Gremlins' turn 35 and the best in pop culture the week of June 3, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for June 3-9, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: Big Little Lies (Season 2 premiere)

The so-called Monterey Five return sharing both a new nickname and a terrifying secret. Enter none other than Meryl Streep, who’s there to uncover the truth about the sudden, mysterious death of her son Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) and oh, man, there’s going to be some juicy drama.

Streep has revealed that she immediately agreed to join the cast of the Emmy-winning show when Nicole Kidman, who plays her daughter-in-law, asked her to do so, even without having read a script. “I believe in these girls, and that first season blew me away," Streep told ET last week at the premiere. “Everything about it: the writing, the depth of the performances, the style, the music, the whole world. And I couldn't wait to see where it was going to go."

Now with a lot of shows that take a long break between seasons — the last time a new episode aired was back in April 2017 — it’s easy to let the details slip away, but that’s not so with this addictive dramedy, probably because the ending of the debut season was so shocking. Or is it just that we watched it so many times?

The second season of Big Little Lies premieres on Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

JoBros fans have been burnin’ up for a reunion for years, and now Joe, Nick, and Kevin have finally re-teamed for their first studio album in 10 years. But Happiness Begins almost seems like a ‘90s indie album, judging from its super-hip credits, which include contributions from Juliana Hatfield, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Jon Spencer of the Blues Explosion, Husker Du’s Bob Mould, Garbage’s Butch Vig... and, going even further back, Talking Heads’S Jerry Harrison!

Download on iTunes; buy on CD/vinyl at Amazon.

2016's The Secret Life of Pets was one of those pleasant surprises families love to discover: An animated movie no one will mind when the kids want to play it over and over (and over). The new follow-up isn't quite as good, to be frank, but it still retains the fun-loving vibe, charm and sweet messages of the first film (though it abandons one of its most promising storylines — our hero Max coping with the arrival of a human baby boy — way too early). Much of the casting news has surrounded Patton Oswalt replacing disgraced comedian Louis C.K. as the voice of Max, but it's barely noticeable. The better story is the fact that this film marks the first animated feature for Harrison Ford, who (awesomely) essentially plays himself — if he were a cantankerous farm dog named Rooster. The movie shines every time he's (heard) on screen.

Get tickets for The Secret Life of Pets 2 on Fandango.

It’s strange how some things in our culture are parodied so much that we begin to forget what the originals were like. With this collection of the original, all 117 episodes that aired from 1969 to 1974, fans can revisit memorable moments, such as Marcia getting hit in the face with a football, Peter’s voice cracking while singing “It’s Time to Change” and Mike schooling his family with nonsensical advice, as they actually happened and then compare them to The Brady Bunch Movie and its sequels, which are all here. Brady diehards will appreciate the chance to revisit other follow-ups to the show, including short-lived series The Brady Brides (1981) and 1990’s The Bradys, as well as the classic sitcom’s offspring such as The Brady Kids animated series (1972-73) and Growing Up Brady, the 2000 TV movies based on Barry Williams’s memoir, ahead of the upcoming Brady reunion show on HGTV.

The Brady Bunch: 50th Anniversary TV & Movie Collection is available at Amazon.

WATCH IT: The Tony Awards

Invariably the most feel-good of major awards shows, the Broadway celebration boasts live musical numbers you won't see anywhere else and stars who are legitimately thrilled just to be nominated. Among the shows presenting this year: a controversial new production of Oklahoma! (yes, that Oklahoma), the hilarious Beetlejuice musical and the acclaimed original musicals Hadestown, The Prom and Be More Chill. Even if you're not a Broadway person, many of the nominees (Adam Driver, Annette Bening) will be familiar. James Corden is hosting, so we anticipate a pitch-perfect, showtune-themed riff on Carpool Karaoke.