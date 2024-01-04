The Golden Bachelor ties the knot tonight: How to watch ‘The Golden Wedding’

Bachelor Nation, get ready: It's time for the Golden Bachelor to get married! Tonight, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony airing live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The pair got engaged on the season finale of The Golden Bachelor in late November, and immediately announced their wedding plans during the After the Final Rose segment of the season. Regarding the quick turnaround time, Gerry and his blushing bride simply said, "We are going to get married. We're going to do it as quickly as we can because at our age, we don't have a lot of time to waste."

Despite the fact that the new couple's ceremony will be televised, Theresa told US Weekly that she and Gerry plan to make this “the most warm, wonderful family-oriented wedding” by forgetting that “there are cameras around.”

But the cameras aren't the only remnant of the show that will be in attendance. Many of Gerry's former contestants will be guests at the wedding, and one will even be officiating the ceremony! One Golden Bachelor contestant who is unlikely to attend tonight's nuptials? Leslie Fhima, who made it to the final two before being sent home in an emotional moment during the finale. The former professional figure skater recently underwent emergency surgery and is likely still recovering.

Ready to watch the very first Golden Bachelor tie the knot? Here's what you need to know about watching The Golden Wedding, including how to watch, when to watch and more.

Need a refresher on this season of The Golden Bachelor before The Golden Wedding? We've got a recap for you.

Date: Thursday, Jan 4, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu, Sling

When is The Golden Bachelor’s wedding?

The Golden Wedding special will air tonight, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to watch The Golden Bachelor wedding special?

The Golden Wedding between Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will air live on ABC — which you may have access to free over the air with a TV antenna, or through your cable or live TV streaming service. The wedding special will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Who will attend The Golden Wedding?

The Golden Bachelor’s wedding ceremony to Theresa Nist will reportedly be attended by almost all The Golden Bachelor contestants — including Joan Vassos, Kathy Swarts, Ellen Goltzer, April Lynn Kirkwood, Nancy Hulkower and Natascha Hardee. Theresa and Gerry have also hinted that there may be more familiar faces from Bachelor Nation in attendance.

Who is officiating The Golden Bachelor wedding?

Former Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles will be officiating Gerry Turner and Theresa Nists’s nuptials. Noles is good friends with both halves of the couple, despite the circumstances under which they all met, and is also a professional wedding officiant with her own business, Nuptials by Noles.

Who did Gerry choose on The Golden Bachelor?

Gerry Turner ended the very first season of The Golden Bachelor by proposing to Theresa Nist, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey. Turner took Nist on the very first date of the season, and the spark between them seemed to only grow since then. The fiances will wed tonight in a televised ceremony on ABC.

Will there be a Golden Bachelorette?

While there has been no formal announcement for a Golden Bachelorette spinoff, considering the success of the first season of The Golden Bachelor, there’s no doubt that ABC is at least considering adding a new series to the Bachelor Nation rotation.

