What'd you miss?





Things to catch up on from this week: One character was originally supposed to live on 'Game of Thrones.' Cardi B canceled a string of shows to recover from plastic surgery. Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio opened up about being 'starstruck' by Luke Perry. Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend was charged with felony domestic violence. Adam Levine is leaving 'The Voice,' and Gwen Stefani will take his spot. Click the links below to read more.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.







