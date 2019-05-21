Cardi B Postpones String of Shows to Recover From Plastic Surgery





Cardi B has dropped out of a Memorial Day festival to recover from her recent plastic surgery.

On Tuesday, a source disclosed to TMZ that the rapper has decided to postpone her headlining set at Baltimore's 92Q Spring Bling Festival on Friday (May 24) because her recent liposuction and breast augmentation is allegedly causing serious health issues.

According to reports, Cardi was instructed to take time off after undergoing the procedures. Yet, she continued to grace the stage for a string of performances preventing her body from fully healing. This created painful swelling that reached the point it hindered her movement. As a result, she was forced to pull out of the performance. Doctors are now insisting she gives herself a few weeks to rest so that the swelling goes down.

Cardi has also postponed her concerts in upstate New York. She was slated to perform at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview and Saratoga Performing Arts Center on May 25 and May 26.

It is no secret that Cardi has had work done in the past. After the pregnancy and birth of her daughter Kulture, Cardi decided to have her breasts redone.

"I just got my boobs redone," Cardi said to Entertainment Tonight. "Yes... my daughter fucked me up."

Despite being open about her breast augmentations, Cardi didn't reveal she had liposuction until it started to take a toll on her body. Earlier this month at the Memphis' Beal Street Music Festival, Cardi not only confirmed the procedure but also slightly touched on how it's affecting her health.

#CardiB mentions liposuction while onstage at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis on Sunday pic.twitter.com/arshhdeBv1

— OooLaLaBlog.com (@OooLaLaBlog_) May 6, 2019

"I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today," she said to the audience. "I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is going to fuck up my lipo. But bitch I’m still gonna get this motherfucking money bag."

This comes after she toyed with the idea following her daughter's birth.

"I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here," Cardi said in a video posted to her social media in August 2018. "It’s not much but it’s like — I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach … I might just get a little lipo."

A statement from Cardi B's rep reads:

"Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work, she didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctors orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May. She's very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September."

Cardi will make up her show in Baltimore on Sept. 8. For her upstate New York dates, she plans on honoring purchased tickets for Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Amp, and Friday, Sept. 6 at SPAC.