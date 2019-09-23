Terrence Howard's bonkers Emmy interview has Twitter confused: 'What on Earth did I just watch?!?!?'

Terrence Howard has given some weird interviews — and the streak continues.

On the Emmy Awards red carpet, he was asked about the claim he’s been making for several years now — but has been re-upped recently — that’s he’ll be retiring from acting after Empire. He seemingly confirms it — if you sort though all the other bizarre stuff he says.

“Everyone keeps trying to tell me not to say it’s forever, but I spent 37 years pretending to be people so people can pretend to watch and enjoy what I’m doing when I’ve made some discoveries in my own personal life with the science that Pythagoras was searching for,” Howard told KTLA. “I was able to open up the flower of life properly and find the real wave conjugations that we’ve been looking for for 10,000 years. Why would I continue walking on water for tips when I’ve got an entire generation to teach a whole new world.”

Asked to share his findings after opening the “flower of life properly,” he didn’t provide a more clear answer.

“Let me put it this way,” Howard said. “All energy in the universe is expressed in motion. All motion is expressed in waves. All waves are curved. So where do the straight lines come from to make the platonic solids? There are no straight lines. So, when I took the flower of life and opened it properly, I found all new wave conjugations that exposed the in-between spaces that’s — it’s the thing that holds us all together.”

Howard went on to say he’ll be “sharing” his theory on Tuesday when he receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I’m going to be able to prove that gravity is only an effect and not a force,” he said. “I’m putting something on YouTube where I will build the planet Saturn without gravity and build the Milky Way galaxy without gravity.”

He also criticized the Television Academy for not recognizing his acting work, saying, it’s “interesting” how he is getting a star for his TV work when “I’ve never received an Emmy nomination for TV.” He added, “I think an Emmy nomination would come first.”

Twitter seems as perplexed by the interview as the two people asking questions. Actor Topher Grace was one of many to joke about it, suggesting that it was publicist’s strategy to deflect “from the whole Jussie Smollett thing.”

Publicist: How do we deflect from the whole Jussie Smollett thing?



Terrence Howard: I got this. https://t.co/E50cBgsQKU — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) September 23, 2019

Others were just left wondering, “What on Earth did I just watch?!?!?”

How are we not talking about the Terrance Howard interview on the red carpet at #Emmys2019 with @KTLA @SamOnTV WHAT ON EARTH DID I JUST WATCH!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/6NBilrkFM0 — StephenGlickman (@StephenGlickman) September 23, 2019

Some more of the reactions:

Terrence Howard just said he’s going to prove that gravity is not real on Tuesday. Fly young man fly. https://t.co/kjrHBTR2o0 — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) September 23, 2019

Terrence Howard just lost his mind on live TV and it's incredible. — Brian (@BrianDuffield) September 22, 2019

Most of these actors haven't eaten all week and they're hungry. Just add alcohol and you've got a recipe for MESS. Exhibit A: Terrence Howard#Emmys2019 #KTLA — John Richard Allan (@Jorial) September 22, 2019

What the HELL is Terrence Howard talking about 😂 I am concerned. #Emmys2019 — Jessica (@jessicaemily902) September 22, 2019

Love the KTLA red carpet hosts just outright saying they didn’t know how to handle that Terrence Howard interview... — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) September 22, 2019

We can all pack it up and go home, Terrence Howard just solved science yall pic.twitter.com/gHbkc7cqK5 — Mike 🇨🇴 🔰 (@Fishbowl_Movies) September 23, 2019

Though it was pointed out that Howard has been sharing his theories for years.

Terrence Howard BEEN talking about weird math & science concepts.



"This is the last century that our children will ever have been taught that one times one is one. They won’t have to grow up in ignorance." - Terrence Howard in 2015. https://t.co/SFYl4Qvp0P https://t.co/csvspHSFaX — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) September 23, 2019

Empire turns to TV on Tuesday for its sixth and final season. Showrunner Brett Mahoney promised it will be a “big and dynamic” ending.

