'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans sets co-star Kailyn Lowry's 'peace gathering gift' on fire

Kailyn Lowry’s attempt at making peace with Jenelle Evans has gone up in flames.

Evans, 27, received Lowry’s Pothead hair care products from her Teen Mom co-star in the mail, and she proceeded to light them on fire. The MTV reality star posted the video of her burning Lowry’s “peace gathering gift” on Instagram.

“Been debating whether to upload this, but I feel like the time is appropriate. Kail Lowry, for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show. You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean ass person when it came down to me,” Evans writes, “You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk s*** constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?!”

Kailyn Lowry/Jenelle Evans (Photo: Getty Images) More

Lowry recently declared that Eason, who allegedly assaulted Evans in October, “needs a psych eval.”

“I definitely think that David is a danger to people,” Lowry said on her podcast Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley. “All people, his children and wife included. I definitely saw what was on his Instagram story and I couldn’t even watch like it in its entirety because I was like so blown away and taken away by it.”

Her statement came after Evans, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 earlier this year, showed off his gun collection on social media.

“THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! Don’t send me gifts and then go talk s*** AGAIN!!! Wow, you’re an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake a** bitches like you,” Evans concludes. “Stay out of my life, go worry about your own.” She added a middle finger emoji, naturally.

Lowry responded to the video telling Us Weekly, “I knew they would do this. I’m not upset at all.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: