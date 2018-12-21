Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star is defaced — again: 'The only thing that needs a wall is this thing'

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been through it all — and that now includes having fake blood poured on it.

The star has been smashed to pieces with a sledgehammer, placed behind prison bars and enclosed by a tiny wall-like structure. Now, shortly after being cleaned up after someone defaced it with swastikas, someone has dumped fake blood all over the president’s star.

Someone named Hayley G. Hoover, whose Instagram page notes that she’s been “banned from SeaWorld for life,” captured video of it happening. She since deleted both posts. Who actually poured the thick red goop is unclear, though. “Filming something doesn’t mean I personally did it,” Hoover noted.

The website TMZ has a camera fixed on the star — because, of course — and it captured a group walking up to the star at 1:15 p.m. PT and doing the deed. There was a PETA protest outside Forever 21 earlier in the day, at 11:58 a.m., and TMZ connected the two events, but a spokesperson for PETA said the organization wasn’t involved.

The mess was cleaned up by 4:15 p.m. PT, according to TMZ. (A rep for the Hollywood Walk of Fame didn’t immediately respond to our request for comment.)

The cleaning crew has been busy. On Wednesday, someone drew swastikas on the star — again in broad daylight. During that incident, also captured on TMZ’s live stream, the person crossed out Trump’s name and wrote some curse words in English and Spanish.

Since Trump became president, there have been regular assaults on the star. It’s been smashed more than once. Comedian and actor George Lopez pretended to urinate on it. Someone even set up a golden toilet next to it.

Of course, the latest star drama has been the talk of Twitter this morning, but this tweet perhaps summed it up best: “The only thing that needs a wall is this thing.”

Whoa – twice this week. First someone drew a swastika on Trump’s star, then tonight someone smeared fake red blood on it. The only thing that needs a wall is this thing. pic.twitter.com/Erc6g17XZy — laney (@misslaneym) December 21, 2018





Well, if Trump doesn’t get his wall along the border — part of the big Senate showdown on Friday — maybe he will get a permanent one around his star.

