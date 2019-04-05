Ted Nugent muses about civil war: 'One side' can shoot, the other 'is confused about which bathroom to use'

Recording artist Ted Nugent performs at the Sunset Amphitheater at the Sunset Station Hotel & Casino on July 1, 2017 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo: Getty Images)

Ted Nugent knows how to give his followers what they want. The 70-year-old outspoken rocker and activist riled up his fans with a Facebook post on Friday about “logic and guns” — and civil war.

Nugent, who has served on the Board of Directors of the National Rifle Association since 1995, laid out nine points in support of the right to bear arms while slamming the notion that gun regulation is needed.

“Eleven teens die each day because of texting while driving. Maybe it’s time to raise the age of Smart phone ownership to 21,” he began, adding, “The Second Amendment makes more women equal than the entire feminist movement.”

“Legal gun owners have 300 million guns and probably a trillion rounds of ammo. Seriously, folks, if we were the problem, you’d know it,” he wrote.

“The NRA murders 0 people and receives $0 in government funds. Planned Parenthood kills 350,000 babies every year and receives $500,000,000 in tax dollars annually,” read bullet no. 6.

Nugent continued, “I have no problem with vigorous background checks when it comes to firearms. While we’re at it, let’s do the same when it comes to immigration, Voter I.D and Candidates running for office. Also for welfare recipients.”

He saved perhaps his most controversial statement for last.

“Folks keep talking about another Civil War,” he exclaimed. “One side knows how to shoot and has a trillion bullets. The other side has crying closets and is confused about which bathroom to use. How do you think that’s going to end?”

If you are following Nugent on Facebook, you know what you’re signing up for — so it’s no surprise that his fans were delighted by the post. “Said it before and I’ll say it again #TEDFORPRESIDENT2020!!!” one woman exclaimed.

“Sad day when you have to explain these common sense things. What happened to good old common sense?” wondered another follower.

“Damn it Ted! Every time I think you can’t post something more sensible you go and do this! lol,” another woman commented. “Very very well said! Maybe pass this along to ALL THE DEMOCRATS! (Ahh, cancel that, they wouldn’t get it anyway),” someone else noted.

It appears Nugent was inspired to pen some thoughts on the topic over news that one Minnesota legislator is pushing for the addition of firearms safety, hunting, trap shooting, fishing and archery to physical education classes.

“Can something this sensible possibly happen in goofya** America today!! Pray for it,” he commented with a link to the article.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.