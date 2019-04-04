Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos finalize their divorce: What we know about their settlement

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos have finalized their divorce. In a statement Thursday, the Amazon CEO thanked his ex-wife “for her support and for her kindness in this process,” adding, he’s “very much looking forward to our relationship as friends and co-parents.”

MacKenzie also released a statement on Twitter, exclaiming she’s “grateful to have finished the process of dissolving” her marriage. She also shared some details into their agreed settlement. MacKenzie will be giving Jeff all of her interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin. She will also hand over “75% of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies.”

Together, the couple owned 78.8 million shares, or about 16% of the company, according to Business Insider. Other details, including the total financial settlement and division of their real estate assets, are unknown at this time.

In January, the Bezos’s announced they were separating after 25 years of marriage. Hours later, it was reported the Amazon founder was seeing former television personality, Lauren Sanchez.

Sources confirm to Yahoo that Bezos and Sanchez are still very much together. “It’s serious,” an insider close to the couple adds.

Their alleged affair and intimate texts were first reported by The National Enquirer, which became a national story in and of itself. In February, Bezos accused the tabloid of attempting to blackmail him into dropping an investigation into how they obtained his personal text messages. On Saturday, Bezos’s investigator alleged it was Saudi Arabia that hacked the entrepreneur’s phone.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.