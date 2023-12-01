Taylor Swift's rep issues rare statement debunking Joe Alwyn marriage rumor — here's why that's surprising

Taylor Swift did not marry Joe Alwyn, according to her publicist. In a rare and actually shocking statement, Tree Paine debunked the Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi, which has been claiming for months that Swift and Alwyn had some sort of commitment ceremony when they were together.

In a new post on Thursday, Deuxmoi once again alleged that Swift and Alwyn had a "ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the U.K. and it was described to me as a 'marriage' by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal. I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone! I have no reason to lie, I could give a shit."

Paine, who is Swift's longtime publicist, issued a comment on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the "fabricated lies."

"There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these," the message read.

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023

It's a surprising statement from Paine.

No, it's not surprising that a celebrity's rep would issue a statement dismissing a rumor — but it is unusual for Swift's camp to address any kind of blind-item-style gossip. Swift is a master at releasing information herself through her songwriting and rarely — OK, never — comments on internet rumors. In fact, neither Swift nor her rep even officially confirmed back in April that the singer and Alwyn split. That's why the statement on X this week was a shock to Swifties — as was the news earlier this year that the couple had broken up. In fact, fans were convinced the pair secretly wed (in part, thanks to multiple posts on Deuxmoi).

After Paine issued the statement on Thursday night, Deuxmoi reacted.

"Well I make zero dollars from lying... can publicists say the same," the Instagram account wrote on top of a screenshot of Paine's tweet. "Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to 'pain & trauma' after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor."

Swift's relationship with Alwyn has been back in the spotlight this week with the release of "You're Losing Me" on streaming services. The track, which was initially included in physical copies of the deluxe version of Midnights, is essentially a pre-breakup song. Fans believe it sheds light into the demise of Swift and Alwyn's relationship as it's about a person who is losing interest in their romantic partner ... as the title suggests.

Swift's frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff, threw a wrench in her and Alwyn's perceived breakup timeline when he revealed the song was written in December 2021 — more than a year before it was revealed they split. The date set off a firestorm online as many Swifties bashed Alwyn for letting the Grammy winner get away. That's essentially what led to Deuxmoi's post on Thursday, as the account included some messages of support for Alwyn and the couple's former relationship.

Alwyn has not said one thing since his romance with Swift ended. She's happily moved on to new boyfriend Travis Kelce.