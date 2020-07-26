Taylor Swift gifts Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia a cardigan for new 'Folklore' release

Taylor Swift gifted 17-year-old Natalia Bryant, pictured right with her parents and late sister Gianna, with a cardigan inspired by her latest album, Folklore. (Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has some serious fans in the Bryant household.

The singer, 30, gifted Kobe Bryant’s 17-year-old daughter Natalia Bryant with a cozy cardigan sweater in honor of the release of her latest album, Folklore. The wardrobe staple is a replica of the one Swift wears in the video for “Cardigan,” one of her songs off the new album, which has sold more than 1.3 million copies across the world in just 24 hours, a representative for Republic Records told Variety.

“Thank You Taylor Swift #Cardigan,” Natalia’s mom, Vanessa Bryant, wrote on her Instagram Story, along with various heart emojis thrown in. In the photo, her smiling daughter holds up the cream-colored cable-knit sweater as she smiles for the camera.

The teen told Swift she was “obsessed” with the new album, which Swift has promoted by sending sweaters to the likes of stars like Jonathan Van Ness and Jennifer Hudson. Embroidered with light gray stars on the elbows and featuring title patches on the front, the piece is for sale along with the digital album on Swift’s personal website for $49.

The Bryant family has long been supporters of Swift and her music. Back in 2015, Kobe joined Swift onstage at the Staples Center for the Los Angeles stop of her “1989” world tour.

In 2018, Swift welcomed the Bryant family backstage during the Pasadena stop of her “Reputation” tour. The singer even posed for several photos with Natalia and younger sister Gianna, also known as Gigi.