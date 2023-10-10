'The Eras Tour' concert movie is rated PG-13 for 'suggestive' content. Parents of Taylor Swift's young fans say they don't really care.

Barbenheimer who?

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film is expected to bring in $150 million to $200 million globally when it opens this weekend, rivaling — or even exceeding — the biggest box-office openings of the year. (Barbie earned $155 million ahead of Oppenheimer's $80.5 million when those films debuted in July, while The Super Mario Bros. Movie tallied $146 million over its first weekend in April.) Moreover, three days ahead of its release, Swift's film has already generated $100 million-plus in advanced ticket sales, and a staggering 4,200 theaters have already sold-out opening night. For comparison, Barbie sold out 500 theaters in its first night. Swift's film is officially huge.

Amid all that excitement, however, there was some less-publicized, disappointing news for the "Karma" singer's youngest Swifties and their Swiftie parents: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has been officially rated PG-13, due to "some strong language and suggestive materials."

Still, it's unlikely that the rating will make much of a difference, with many parents having already seen the concert in person and being familiar with Swift's catalog (both the originals and Taylor's versions.)

Frances Johnson, a mom in Washington, D.C., tells Yahoo Entertainment that she took her 13-year-old to the concert and "it was amazing." They "got to dress up and trade bracelets."

"I will now be able to share some of that with my 10-year-old," Johnson says. "She is excited to see the movie and be a part of Taylor-mania."

In the same city, Nicole Whitehurst plans to bring her daughter Yodit, 6, to a screening.

"I'm not concerned about the rating," she tells Yahoo. "I'm only concerned that she will get bored since she rarely sits for a whole movie. I think she will like sparkly clothes and music so she will probably make it all the way through for Taylor Swift."

Their friend Jamie Davis Smith, a contributor to Yahoo Life, says she's planning to bring her 8-year-old son, Adam, to the theater with her and his teen sister when they see the concert film, not necessarily because he's a fan, but because she might not have anyone to watch him. Plus, his mom's already screened the content.

"I saw the Eras Tour in Philadelphia with my daughter and don't think there is anything inappropriate for younger children," Smith says. "My son has seen women dressed in less at the beach. I think Taylor Swift's music is empowering and that she is a fantastic role model. Plus, my son already knows most of Taylor Swift's music since it is on repeat at my house and I think it would be a lot of fun singing along with him, even if he sings off-key."

They weren't the only ones who seemed to shake off the Motion Picture Association's rating.

Over at Common Sense media, a nonprofit organization that reviews and rates content for kids, editorial director Betsy Bozdech says the site is planning to post a review late Friday or early Saturday. But she has an idea of what it'll look like.

"Given that it's a filmed version of the tour (without, as I understand it, much in the way of behind-the-scenes/offstage moments) and the set list is pretty standard from show to show, we know that there will be occasional strong language in the song lyrics, as well as slightly sexy dancing/costumes," Bozdech says in an email. "We've rated her previous concert films at age 10+, and that's probably similar to where this one will land, too."

Bozdech is the parent of a teen herself, and she's friends with people who have teens or tweens of their own. Many of them, especially those who couldn't get their hands on tickets to the concert, plan to be part of the celebration at theaters this weekend.

Moviegoers of all ages are being encouraged to wear friendship bracelets and to sing and dance to keep things festive.