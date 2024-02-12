Taylor Swift chugs drink at the Super Bowl in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce: 'She is one of us'

Taylor Swift threw back a couple drinks during the first half of Super Bowl LVIII, and fans loved every minute. (Harry How/Getty Images)

It was a party in the power suite!

Taylor Swift was feeling the love at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday night. During the first half of the game, she and friend, designer Ashley Avignone, wasted no time chugging their drinks.

As soon as Swift was finished, the singer slammed her empty cup in victory.

Swift was at Allegiant Stadium to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the San Francisco 49ers in what's now his fourth time playing the Super Bowl in just five years.

It didn't take long before fans went to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their admiration. No shaking it off here!

Taylor Swift chugging a beer on the scoreboard, she is one of us



pic.twitter.com/2WtG3wUdXx — Suzie Hunter ⚾️ (@TheSuzieHunter) February 12, 2024

Wish Taylor Swift would put her beer down and take over stage — PremLeeds 💙💛 (@premierleeds2) February 12, 2024

all the history books will have to be rewritten. they'll simply say "Taylor Swift chugged a beer at the Super Bowl" and everything else will be a footnote https://t.co/f0YqhZkKRz — so what, big deal (@ddrenle) February 12, 2024

I really can’t wrap my head around how insecure you have to be to get upset about Taylor Swift going to a football game and drinking a beer. She has more rent free real estate than colonial England. — slammed down big style (@derdrache) February 12, 2024

Taylor Swift chugging a beer on the Jumbotron is pure game day energy. I can only hope it was followed by a good belch. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/GdtD0dmnF1 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 12, 2024

Just In: Taylor Swift in her element, chugging a beer while her public boyfriend team is being dominated! WATCH pic.twitter.com/AbnMAHSrz9 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 12, 2024