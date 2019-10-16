'Tarzan' star Ron Ely's wife allegedly stabbed to death by their 30-year-old son: Police

The woman killed at “Tarzan” star Ron Ely's home has been identified as his wife of 35 years, Valerie Lundeen, authorities said.

The Elys' son Cameron has been named as the murder suspect. Cameron was fatally shot by responding officers Tuesday evening. The homicide occurred in Hope Ranch, a suburb outside Santa Barbara.

"At 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the home of actor Ron Ely. Upon arrival, deputies contacted Ron Ely and discovered his wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, deceased with multiple stab wounds inside the home," the sheriff’s office confirms to Yahoo Entertainment.

The statement continues: "While on scene, deputies identified the suspect as the Elys’ son, 30-year-old Cameron Ely. Deputies searched the residence and surrounding area for Cameron Ely. During the search, the suspect was located outside the home. He posed a threat and in response 4 deputies fired their service weapons at the suspect, fatally wounding him. No deputies were injured during the confrontation with the suspect.

The sheriff's office concludes: "The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is conducting criminal, coroner’s, and administrative investigations of this incident. Autopsies of both the victim and the suspect are pending. The names of the involved deputies will be released at a later date."

Ely, who played Tarzan in 57 episodes of the NBC show from 1966 to 1968, was inside the home but unharmed. The “Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze” actor, whose speech was impeded because of a medical condition, was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Details of the family dispute are unclear. It appears Cameron called 911 after allegedly killing his mother. TMZ obtained dispatch audio of law enforcement saying a man called from the home claiming his father tried to attack his mother before the man hung up. The operator said the man was out of breath and crying.

Ely and Lundeen, former Miss Florida 1981, wed in 1984. The went on to have three children: daughters, Kirsten and Kaitland, along with son, Cameron.

