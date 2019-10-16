Gretchen Wilson calls for hotel boycott after claiming police kicked her out of room for 'no reason'

Gretchen Wilson says she was kicked out of her New Mexico hotel room. (Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Gretchen Wilson didn't have a pleasant stay in New Mexico. After performing at the Las Cruces Country Music Festival on Saturday night, the singer claims she was kicked out of her hotel for "no reason" — and she wants fans to boycott the property.

She wrote on Twitter, "you should all band together to put Hotel Encanto out of business. Had to wait 2 hrs for breakfast. Then they sent police to kick me out in the middle of the night for no reason. I complied. Home early." The 48-year-old country star added she was "only talking" in her room when she was asked to leave.

I got off stage at 11:30pm. At 12:30pm I was only talking in my room. The hotel informed me that QUIET HOURS started at 10pm. Wrong hotel for 3rd shifters. — Gretchen Wilson (@gw27) October 16, 2019

ABC-7 obtained a 911 call made by a hotel employee who said Wilson was not complying.

"We went up there multiple times in the past half hour," the person said. "So, then I went up there and she said that she was a celebrity, but I forgot to get her name. Apparently, Gretchen something. She just played in the Country Music Festival."

The employee claimed Wilson was not playing music, but was just "being super-loud."

"Her words [were] 'I paid for the room — I could care less what people think,'" the employee alleged on the call. "Even though she's a celebrity, she still has to be treated as every other guest,"

The Las Cruces Police Department confirms to Yahoo Entertainment that officers responded to a 911 call.

"LCPD officers were dispatched to Hotel Encanto shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, to assist hotel security," a spokesman said Wednesday. "It’s our understanding that [Hotel Encanato] security and/or management had asked occupants of Ms. Wilson’s room to keep noise down on multiple occasions prior to the hotel calling Central Dispatch and requesting police assistance."

Wilson seemingly addressed the reports in a follow-up tweet, exclaiming, "I know who I am. And I know my truth."

I know who I am. And I know my truth. And so does God. God bless all of you! — Gretchen Wilson (@gw27) October 16, 2019

The "Redneck Woman" singer has made headlines before for causing a disturbance. In 2018, she was arrested in Connecticut after an incident on a flight led to a reported "belligerent" confrontation with responding police.

"I’m a person — just like everybody else — and we’ve all had bad days. It’s just that celebrities are kind of targeted when they have one," she later exclaimed.

