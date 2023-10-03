Target Circle Week Sale: Get 40% Off a New Dyson Vacuum, Plus Deals on Kindles, Keurigs, and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Fall sale season is in full swing, and while you might have spent most of your day scrolling Amazon preparing for the second Prime Day, there’s another huge promotion happening right this second: Target is currently having its biggest deal event of the season, dubbed the Circle Week. But what exactly does that mean? During Circle Week from now until October 7, Target Circle members can explore deals across all categories, including gadgets, household items, makeup, and more. Shop all the best Circle Week deals at Target.

What Are the Best Target Circle Week Deals?

Glad you asked! We rounded up some of the most intriguing deals you can score at Target this week.

Best Target Circle Week Tech Deals

If you’re just looking for a tablet that can essentially function as a second laptop, this nimble iPad Air will likely fit the bill. There’s a decent amount of storage (64 GB), great processing power, and an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Apple’s M1 chip also delivers super-fast performance, making it a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Buy Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) for $499.99

Best Target Circle Week Home Deals

Dyson still makes one of the best stick vacuums on the market, but it does cost a pretty penny. For a limited time, you can get a steep $130 discount on this powerful cordless vacuum. It has a 40 minute run time, which isn’t great if you’re working with a large space, but its lightweight construction and powerful suction makes the frequent charging breaks worthwhile, in our opinion. Buy a Dyson V8 for $299.999

Best Target Circle Week Fashion Deals

For all your coziest fall fashion needs, you can save up to 30% off on cool-weather staples like this mock turtleneck pullover sweatshirt from in-house brand Goodfellow & Co. We like that the relaxed fit and placket with snaps give it major layering potential as you transition your wardrobe between the seasons. You’ll find cardigans, hoodies, and more like this with major discounts this week, so don’t wait to grab these new pieces. Buy Men’s Quilted Snap Pullover Sweatshirt for $21.00

Best Target Circle Week Health and Beauty Deals

One of the smartest electric toothbrushes we’ve ever seen, this Philips Sonicare brush uses proprietary SenseIQ technology to sense and adapt to your brushing style in real time. For getting a deep clean on the go, it comes with a traveling case, charger, and handy stand. Available now during Circle Week for a whopping $120 off, you can grab it three aesthetic colorways, including champagne and midnight. Buy Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $259.99

When Is Target’s Circle Week Sale?

The Target Circle Week sale event begins in the U.S. on October 2 and runs until the end of October 7. This gives Circle members plenty of time to shop deals on food, toys, home goods, and even gift cards (basically free money…if you remember to use them).

What’s Target Circle?

Target Circle is a loyalty program that gives customers access to exclusive deals during Circle Week. The free membership also offers additional incentives like 1% earnings on every purchase and 5% off a single purchase on your birthday. Just make sure to input your phone number when checking out in-store. You can make an account at target.com/circle. Just keep in mind that if you don’t earn or redeem earnings for one year, they expire.

If you’re looking to save even more money at Target, you might consider signing up for their RedCard. This debit or credit card offers a 5% discount on most purchases, both in-store and online. Just be sure to read the fine print before signing up. As with all debit/credit cards, there are some limits and potential penalties to be aware of.

Do You Need a Target Circle Account to Shop the Deals?

Yes, but it’s a quick and free process to sign up. Make an account at target.com/circle to get started. Along with this week’s sale event, members can enjoy exclusive deals all year long. Keep in mind you might need to have a Target account to be able to see some of the deals and save the discounts when shopping the Circle Week sales.

Check out the rest of the Circle Week deals at Target, and stay tuned for even more worthwhile fall sales coverage.

