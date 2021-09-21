Tarek El Moussa tests positive for COVID-19, pauses 'Flipping 101' production to quarantine

Tarek El Moussa, star of Flip or Flop and Flipping 101, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The HGTV star's spokesperson told E! News the 40-year-old recently had a positive test result amid standard testing protocol for the show, and is now quarantining. His fiancée, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, who hasn't tested positive, is quarantining with him. They are both fully vaccinated — and he is asymptomatic.

"Tarek recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has had no symptoms," his rep said in a statement to the outlet. "He has since been doing his part to stay safe and get well by quarantining with his fiancé, Heather Rae Young, both of whom are fully vaccinated. While they are tested multiple times a week for filming purposes, Tarek had many negative tests last week and one positive. Heather Rae's tests all came back negative."

The production of Flipping 101 has been put on hold "out of an abundance of caution," as there is reportedly suspicion it's a false positive. He won't be scheduled to return until he tests negative and his quarantine is complete.

Young "continues to feel great and test negative," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Young's Netflix show Selling Sunset has shut down, too. According to Us Weekly, a cast member testing positive led to the halt of production. The entire cast and crew will be tested twice this week and, if clear, production is expected to resume after a 15-day shutdown.

A rep for El Moussa and Young has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

The couple celebrated a joint bachelor/bachelorette party with an '80s theme earlier this month in Palm Springs, along with several co-stars. El Moussa said their wedding was "happening soon," so it's unclear if this changes their plans.

Over the weekend Young celebrated her 34th birthday with El Moussa and friends.

No word on whether El Moussa’s two kids — Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6 — with his ex-wife and Flip or Flip co-host Christina Haack are quarantining with them. Over the weekend, Haack was on vacation in Mexico celebrating her engagement and new fiancé’s Josh Hall’s birthday.

El Moussa and Young found out about the engagement Monday — along with the rest of the world. He told People soon after, “We ​​just saw, but congratulations!” Young also shared her reaction, saying, “Wow, awesome! We just want nothing but happiness for [Christina and Josh] and nothing but happiness for the kids. We’re looking forward to the next chapter of everyone’s lives.”