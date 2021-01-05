Tanya Roberts has died after early, inaccurate death announcement: reports

Tanya Roberts — the Bond girl and That ‘70s Show actress who was mistakenly reported dead on Sunday — has in fact died, according to reports.

Her partner of 15 years, Lance O'Brien, told both TMZ and Fox News that he got a call from one of Roberts’s doctor’s on Monday night at about 9 p.m. PT saying that she had died. She had been hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center since Dec. 24 when she collapsed at her home.

Tanya Roberts, pictured in 2006, has died after mix-up over her death. (Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Roberts’s manager has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

Roberts’s death had been prematurely reported in an epic, awful mix-up on Sunday.

In an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six, O’Brien, 62, explained the whole mess, which led to the actress’s publicist, Mike Pingel, putting out a press release stating that Roberts, 65, had died. He said he had been called to the hospital Sunday for what was described to him as an “end of life” visit as hospital workers took Roberts off life support. He said his goodbye, which left him “blubbering,” and thought that was the end.

“[Pingel] goes, ‘What happened?’ And I say, ‘I just said goodbye to Tanya, and I got to see her beautiful eyes one last time.’ And after that, I’m just blubbering,” recalled O’Brien, who has been Roberts’ partner for about 15 years. (Her husband of 32 years, actor Barry Roberts, died in 2006.)

He said as a result of that conversation, Pingel issued a media statement announcing the 65-year-old actress’s death. And he himself also thought Roberts had passed.

“For all intents and purposes, she was gone,’’ O’Brien said, saying she had “been out of it” for three days prior.

However, on Monday morning, he received a call from the hospital saying Roberts was still alive. Unbelievably, O’Brien found out while giving an interview to Inside Edition.

O’Brien said of the initial debacle, “I don’t want to blame [Pingel] in any way, shape or form. I was in total shock, and I did say goodbye to her.’’

The actress first fell ill with intestinal issues and trouble breathing on Dec. 23 after going for a hike near their Laurel Canyon home. At 4 a.m. the next day, she fell out of her bed, couldn’t get up and was taken to the hospital where she was placed in intensive care and put on oxygen. Because of precautions related to the coronavirus, O’Brien was unable to see Roberts — until Sunday’s “end of life” visit.

O’Brien said doctors told him Roberts “had a urinary tract infection that got out of control,” impacting her kidneys, liver and gall bladder. “Then she got a blood infection in her entire body,” he says, which was compounded by her having had hepatitis C when she was younger.

Roberts was a model before acting, also appearing on the TV’s Charlie’s Angels in its final season.

Roberts’s death being prematurely reported led to tributes from co-stars, including several from That ‘70s Show on which she played Midge Pinciotti. When it was then revealed that she hadn’t yet died, series star Ashton Kutcher took to Twitter to brashly update his former co-stars, tweeting “yo bro she’s not dead.”

My favorite new trend of 2021 is Ashton Kutcher telling his THAT 70s SHOW co-stars that Tanya Roberts is still alive. pic.twitter.com/9VoHbeuGYX — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) January 5, 2021

