Tanya Roberts is still alive despite reports of her death, rep says

Actress Tanya Roberts is reportedly still alive, according to a new statement from her publicist. The news comes one day after that same rep, Mike Pingel, informed the media of her death.

Roberts, a former Bond girl and That ‘70s Show star, was apparently hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 24 after collapsing at her home. Pingel told the Associated Press she passed away on Sunday after being on a ventilator. No cause of death was given, but he said it was not due to COVID-19.

Now, Pingel tells TMZ and Los Angeles’s ABC7 that Roberts is not dead, but remains hospitalized. A manager for Roberts confirms to Entertainment Weekly the 65-year-old actress is alive.

Actress Tanya Roberts is not actually dead, according to a new statement from her representatives. (Photo: Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Pingel was informed of the actress’s passing by her domestic partner, Lance. In Sunday’s press release, Pingel even included the following quote attributed to Lance: “As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes.” Pingel says Lance got a call on Monday morning from the hospital that Roberts was not dead. Pingel also notes Lance believed Roberts had died.

It’s unclear how the confusion occurred. Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Roberts’s reps for clarification, but did not immediately receive responses.

Roberts’s most notable movie role is in the 1985 James Bond film A View to a Kill. More recently, she’s best known for playing Donna Pinciotti’s mom, Midge, on That 70’s Show from 1998 to 2004. She also starred in the fifth and final season of Charlie’s Angeles with other TV credits including The Love Boat, Silk Stalkings, Fantasy Island, The Blues Brothers Animated Series and Barbershop.

