Suzanne Somers, 74, says she has sex '3 times before noon': 'Man, are we having fun'

Suzanne Somers, 74, is telling all about her sex life with husband Alan Hamel. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Suzanne Somers is sizzling at 74.

The Three's Company star and breast cancer survivor spoke candidly about her and husband Alan Hamel's thriving sex life in an appearance on the Heather Dubrow's World podcast, sharing that the couple has sex "three times before noon."

The author of A New Way to Age shared that because she's 74 and her husband is 84, most people would assume they're slowing down. But that couldn't be further from the truth.

"At this stage of life, most people think that's over the hill. What time is it, noon? I had sex with him three times so far today," Somers told Dubrow. "What is this thing about 4:30 in the morning that's suddenly like, 'Oh there he is.' I'm like, 'Could you just wait 'til the sun comes up?'"

The couple, who have been married since 1977, still have a thriving relationship both sexually and emotionally.

“God, our relationship has always been amazing,” Somers said. “But now that our kids are raised and it’s just me and Al, and we paid for the tuition, we paid for the weddings and helped them get their start — now it’s just us. Man, are we having fun.”

But while Somers is loving life these days, it hasn't always been easy. She says she was fired from Three's Company for asking for equal pay to the men on ABC shows.

"They wanted to make an example of me so no other stars on their network would have the audacity to ask to be paid commensurate with men," said Somers. "What was interesting at the time was that not one woman would back me up. Not one of the organizations. Not the National Organization for Women, not Women in Film, none of that. And I guess everyone was just afraid for their own jobs so they didn't want to say anything."

But Somers took that situation and turned it into a positive. Now, she's the author of 27 books and an expert in the field of aging.

"I look at every negative in life as an opportunity," said Somers. "When you hit a wall, don't give up. Turn right or left. There's another direction to go. Take what it is are your strong points and reinvent, and that's what I've done over the years."

This isn't the first time that Somers has been extremely candid about her steamy sex life. Back in 2019, she told the Daily Mail that she and Hamel had sex twice a day thanks to a “sexual stimulant,” the melanocortin-based peptide PT-141, Yahoo Life previously reported.

"I usually say I sleep through one of them,” Somers joked at the time. “That's usually that one at 4 o'clock in the morning. But, you know, then again around 8 o'clock in the morning, I'm in the mood.”

Somers compared her sex drive to that of a younger person, saying that she's "kind of in that groove, like when you were younger and you're in the mood all the time, and so is he because he's on hormone replacements,” she shared.

Clearly, Somers is feeling good. When she hit 73 back in 2019, she celebrated by nearly baring it all.

"Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!" the actress said as she squatted and smiled in the photo.

