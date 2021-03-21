Suzanne Somers, 74, says she has sex '3 times before noon': 'Man, are we having fun'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Megan Johnson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Suzanne Somers, 74, is telling all about her sex life with husband Alan Hamel. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Suzanne Somers, 74, is telling all about her sex life with husband Alan Hamel. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Suzanne Somers is sizzling at 74.

The Three's Company star and breast cancer survivor spoke candidly about her and husband Alan Hamel's thriving sex life in an appearance on the Heather Dubrow's World podcast, sharing that the couple has sex "three times before noon."

The author of A New Way to Age shared that because she's 74 and her husband is 84, most people would assume they're slowing down. But that couldn't be further from the truth.

"At this stage of life, most people think that's over the hill. What time is it, noon? I had sex with him three times so far today," Somers told Dubrow. "What is this thing about 4:30 in the morning that's suddenly like, 'Oh there he is.' I'm like, 'Could you just wait 'til the sun comes up?'"

The couple, who have been married since 1977, still have a thriving relationship both sexually and emotionally.

“God, our relationship has always been amazing,” Somers said. “But now that our kids are raised and it’s just me and Al, and we paid for the tuition, we paid for the weddings and helped them get their start — now it’s just us. Man, are we having fun.”

But while Somers is loving life these days, it hasn't always been easy. She says she was fired from Three's Company for asking for equal pay to the men on ABC shows. 

"They wanted to make an example of me so no other stars on their network would have the audacity to ask to be paid commensurate with men," said Somers. "What was interesting at the time was that not one woman would back me up. Not one of the organizations. Not the National Organization for Women, not Women in Film, none of that. And I guess everyone was just afraid for their own jobs so they didn't want to say anything."

But Somers took that situation and turned it into a positive. Now, she's the author of 27 books and an expert in the field of aging.

"I look at every negative in life as an opportunity," said Somers. "When you hit a wall, don't give up. Turn right or left. There's another direction to go. Take what it is are your strong points and reinvent, and that's what I've done over the years."

This isn't the first time that Somers has been extremely candid about her steamy sex life. Back in 2019, she told the Daily Mail that she and Hamel had sex twice a day thanks to a “sexual stimulant,” the melanocortin-based peptide PT-141, Yahoo Life previously reported.

"I usually say I sleep through one of them,” Somers joked at the time. “That's usually that one at 4 o'clock in the morning. But, you know, then again around 8 o'clock in the morning, I'm in the mood.”

Somers compared her sex drive to that of a younger person, saying that she's "kind of in that groove, like when you were younger and you're in the mood all the time, and so is he because he's on hormone replacements,” she shared.

Clearly, Somers is feeling good. When she hit 73 back in 2019, she celebrated by nearly baring it all.

"Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!" the actress said as she squatted and smiled in the photo.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suzanne Somers (@suzannesomers)

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Lizzo soaks up the sun in steamy bikini pics: 'This what it looks like if I did a push-up on you'

    The singer struck some sexy poses as she hit the beach.

  • Salma Hayek, 54, celebrates #SundayFunday with a sexy swimsuit shoot: 'She still has it'

    The actress poses in a plunging one-piece in her latest Instagram.

  • Demi Lovato on being 'California sober' after 2018 overdose, and how she 'had to essentially die to wake up'

    The pop star now says she feels "more joy in my life than I've ever felt."

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • A Pennsylvania prosecutor making $60 per hour got demoted because of his DoorDash side gig - where drivers make $17 per hour

    He got caught driving for the food delivery service DoorDash during hours he was supposed to be doing his job as a prosecutor.

  • "One-in-100-year event": Thousands told to evacuate as Australia hit by record rains, flooding

    Australia's east coast is being hit by record rainfall, with flood warnings issued and a natural disaster declared for parts of the most populous state, New South Wales (NSW).Details: NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian told a briefing Sunday western Sydney faced a flooding event not seen for half a century, while parts of the Mid North Coast were facing a "one-in-100-year event."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Like atmospheric taps, Australia currently has two main sources of moisture: a tropical low over northern #WA, and a coastal trough off #NSW.These two moisture feeds (green/white shades in 🛰️loop) are merging, and will create a multi-state rain and storm band from Monday. pic.twitter.com/Zuusg3QQTr— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) March 21, 2021 Thousands are under evacuation orders in NSW. "Potentially another 4,000 people may be asked to evacuate in and around ... parts of western Sydney," Berejiklian added.NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott told a briefing Sunday that 16 natural disaster declarations had been issued in NSW, and there could yet be more.Of note: Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told Sky News Sunday the floods would impact the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. "Clearly there will be expected disruptions for many freight and logistic movements across NSW as a result of these floods," he said.What they're saying: The Australian Bureau of Meteorolgy's (BOM) Agata Imielska told reporters the NSW Mid North Coast and Hunter regions had already seen rainfall records broken on Saturday by up to nearly eight inches."It's a very significant, record-breaking event with the rainfall that we have seen," Imielska said.While no deaths had been reported from the flooding, Elliott said "we are moving closer and closer to the inevitable fatality."The big picture: Much of Australia is being hit by heavy rains or under severe weather warnings. The state of Queensland was also at risk from flash-flooding, with 4.5 inches of rain falling in some parts Sunday.The usually dry central Australia was another region facing flash-flooding threats from heavy rains. Flashback: A year ago, Australia was reeling from catastrophic bushfires.#NSWRFS crews are assisting #NSWSES in a number of ways from clearing blocked drains to removing fallen trees and even flood rescue operations, as was undertaken yesterday in the Taree area. Stay safe and up to date by following @BOM_NSW and @NSWSES. (Video: Kathryn Elizabeth). pic.twitter.com/EFo3aokDXA— NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) March 21, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • How a potential Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez split would be a 'business divorce,' minus the marriage

    Here's how a potential Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez split would impact the couple's finances

  • 'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.

  • L.A. Goth nightclub known for rituals and secrecy has closed amid sexual misconduct claims

    Multiple women accuse owners of the Cloak & Dagger nightclub of sexual misconduct and of overlooking misconduct by famous members.

  • Trump's chief pollster explains why Ron DeSantis may be 'inheriting' Trump's role in the GOP

    It looks like the political future is bright for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), NBC News reports. He may be a polarizing figure overall — it's safe to say he doesn't have many fans in the Democratic Party — but he does appear to have high approval marks across the board in the GOP. He's reportedly garnering interest from donors outside the Sunshine State, and even former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) says he's a "fan." If DeSantis does decide to run for president in 2024, he'll likely get a boost thanks to his popularity among former President Donald Trump's supporters. Trump's chief pollster from 2016 and 2020, Tony Fabrizio, thinks he may be the one to fill the void left by Trump if he doesn't take another shot at the White House. "When you look under the hood of those numbers," Fabrizio told NBC News, referring to a recent survey that showed DeSantis was neck and neck with former Vice President Mike Pence in a hypothetical Trump-less 2024 GOP primary, "DeSantis garners a lot of support from Trump voters in the absence of Trump." Fabrizio believes the coverage of DeSantis' controversial COVID-19 pandemic decisions helped fuel his national rise. "As the media beat him up as the anti-[New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D)] and DeSantis stood up for himself, voters liked that," Fabrizio said. "They associated that type of scrappiness and speaking your mind with Donald Trump. He is inheriting a lot of that." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsAmerica's falling fertility rate5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threat

  • Salma Hayek Has Blessed Our Feeds With Another Bathing Suit Photo

    And she's giving us major travel envy

  • Arkansas Governor: Trump Supporters’ Vaccine Hesitancy Stems from ‘Natural Resistance to Government’

    Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said Sunday that vaccine hesitancy among supporters of former President Trump is the result of a “natural resistance to government,” calling the reluctance to get the vaccine “worrisome.” On CNN’s State of the Union, host Dana Bash asked Hutchinson what he believes is causing the hesitancy seen among Trump voters, noting that half of the 45th president’s supporters have said they do not plan on receiving a coronavirus vaccine. “Well I’ve thought a lot about that and I think it’s a natural resistance to government and skepticism of it,” Hutchinson said. “But you look at the breadth of support here in Arkansas for President Trump, and you have rural voters, you have minority voters and their hesitancy is worrisome, not just here but all across the country.” “And I expect, as a country, we’ll get the 50 percent vaccination rate of the population, but we’re going to have a harder time getting from 50 percent to 70 percent, and it’s about overcoming the skepticism,” he added. However, as National Review‘s Jim Geraghty noted earlier this week, while a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey showed that nearly half of Republican men said they wouldn’t choose to be vaccinated if a vaccine was made available to them, that same survey also showed 24 percent of all self-identified Republicans 20 percent of all self-identified Republican men had already received the vaccine. “Self-identified Republican men made up 13 percent of the sample,” Geraghty writes. “So if slightly less than half of this demographic really does turn down the vaccine when offered, we’re looking at 6 to 7 percent of the overall adult population.” Asked if Trump should be more proactive in encouraging his supporters to receive the vaccine, Hutchinson said he is “delighted” that the president recently indicated that his supporters should get the vaccine. While Trump did not participate in a public service announcement with other former U.S. presidents that encouraged Americans to get vaccinated, Trump did support vaccination in an interview last week. “I don’t know the story behind as to why he wasn’t in the PSA with the other presidents,” Hutchinson said. “Any message is helpful and I think we have to have our leaders, we have to have sports figures, we have to have different representatives of our community, including our political leaders, say [the] vaccine is important.” Hutchinson also reiterated his plans to lift his state’s mask mandate by the end of March. He defended the decision to Bash, who asked why the mandate would be rescinded in light of evidence that has showed the efficacy of mask use in mitigating the spread of the virus. “We’re a year into this and we know so much more today than we did a year ago,” he said. “And so we had to educate people understand the importance of the mask, and I expect even though we take the mask mandate away that people will continue to use the mask when you cannot safely distance.”

  • 2 hikers die in apparent 100-foot fall from icy cliff in Acadia National Park: Officials

    The bodies of two hikers who died in an apparent 100-foot fall from an icy mountain cliff in Maine's Acadia National Park were located and recovered after an air and ground search was launched when they were reported missing by relatives. The bodies were discovered on Saturday morning on Dorr Mountain in Acadia National Park near Bar Harbor by a volunteer search party, according to a statement from the National Park Service. The hikers were described as a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Rutland, Massachusetts.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • Heartbreaking missed layup in final seconds spoils UC Santa Barbara's March Madness upset bid

    Amadou Sow's layup bounced in an out with four seconds remaining, and Creighton survived.

  • Did an NCAA selection committee mistake set up Illinois for March Madness upset?

    Loyola-Chicago knocked off top-seeded Illinois as a No. 8 seed. Some metrics suggested the Ramblers should have been a No. 3 seed.

  • The Royal Family Posted About Looking Forward to "Brighter Days Ahead" on Instagram

    The royals also shared stunning pictures from the Queen's garden at Buckingham Palace.

  • Padma Lakshmi, 50, stuns in blue string bikini: 'Living proof that age is just a label'

    The "Top Chef" host noted Daylight saving time with a sun-soaked throwback photo.

  • Julia Letlow wins northeast Louisiana-based US House seat

    Republican Julia Letlow easily won a Saturday special election for the northeast Louisiana-based U.S. House seat that her husband, Luke, couldn’t fill because of his death from complications related to COVID-19. With the victory, Julia Letlow becomes the third woman ever elected to the U.S. House from Louisiana, the first Republican woman elected to Congress from the state and the only woman among its current congressional delegation.

  • My ex-boyfriend and I contributed to our household based on our salaries. I’m now owed $23K in back pay. Do I pay him back?

    ‘He and I don’t really talk anymore, but we ended on relatively good terms, and I want to do the right thing.’