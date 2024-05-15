Suspect wanted in Steve Buscemi NYC sucker-punch identified

The man wanted for an alleged sucker-punch attack on actor Steve Buscemi on a Manhattan street has been identified by police, as the search for that suspect continues.

The “Boardwalk Empire” star was in Kips Bay on May 8 when a stranger came up and walloped the actor across the face, according to two NYPD sources. They said Buscemi had been leaning up against a wall around 12 p.m., texting on his phone, at the time of the attack.

50-year-old Clifton Williams, accused of attacking actor Steve Buscemi. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

EMS were called to Third Avenue and East 28th Street where they picked up Buscemi and took him to Bellevue Hospital. Police said the actor was treated for bruising, swelling, and bleeding to his left eye as a result of the seemingly random attack.

The actor’s publicist confirmed details of the violent incident over the weekend, saying that the 66-year-old “is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY.”

In the days after the alleged attack, the NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect in hopes of tracking him down. On Tuesday, he was identified as 50-year-old Clifton Williams.

The search for Williams is ongoing.

Buscemi, a former FDNY firefighter, is known for his roles in the films “Fargo” and “Reservoir Dogs,” or the recent TV series “Miracle Workers.” He was last seen on screen in the final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which ended its 12 season run in April.

Buscemi was the second actor from the popular HBO television show “Boardwalk Empire” attacked this spring. Michael Stuhlbarg was struck in the head with a rock while walking near Central Park on March 31.

A homeless man, later identified as 27-year-old Xavier Israel, was taken into custody in connection with that incident; he faces assault and harassment charges. Israel is allegedly the same person who attacked a good Samaritan who gave him a coat in Manhattan more than two years ago.

