'Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki's mug shot released after arrest for assault, public intoxication

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was arrested over the weekend amid an alleged bar fight.

The actor was picked up by police early Sunday outside Stereotype lounge in Austin and has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication, according to TMZ. His bail was set at $15,000 — $5,000 per charge.

Jared Padalecki's mug shot. (Photo: Austin Police Department)

He was taken into custody at Travis County Jail on Sunday and has since bonded out, according to online records.

The Austin Police Department released his mug shot on Monday.

The incident apparently started inside and moved outside, according to the website, which obtained footage of Padalecki wrestling with someone on the sidewalk and then being put in a police car.

A rep for the actor, who lives in Austin, has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.





Padalecki has been at the lounge — described as Studio 54 meets the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — on previous occasions, including its grand opening last year.

Padalecki has co-starred with Jensen Ackles in The CW’s Supernatural since 2005. The show’s 15th and final season premiered Oct. 10. Padalecki is lined up to star in a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot when Supernatural concludes.

He is married to actress Genevieve Padalecki, with whom he shares three children.

