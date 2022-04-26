'Supernatural' actor Misha Collins clarifies he's not bisexual, blames 'clumsy' language for mixup

Misha Collins is not bisexual.

The 47-year-old actor issued that clarification and apologized for "the clumsiness of my language" after comments he made at a Supernatural convention over the weekend.

"I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend," Collins wrote in a Twitter thread. "At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was 'all three' things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual."

I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend. At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was “all three” things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual. 1/5 🧵 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 25, 2022

"My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual," he continued. "This was not my intention so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual. I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community."

It ended with: "I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly. I am deeply sorry for the clumsiness of my language. I want to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse. I’m trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening. Thanks and I’m sorry."

A video posted to social media from the East Brunswick, N.J., event showed Collins talking to the crowd, saying, "By a show of force, how many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals?"

His comment led to headlines stating that he came out as bisexual at the event.

Collins's character Castiel on the CW show actually came out as gay just before the show ended in 2020. However, there was criticism that after years of the show queerbaiting, Castiel finally came out — but was killed off the show in that episode.

Collins has been married to Victoria Vantoch since 2001 and they have two children.

In a 2013 interview with Larry King, he revealed he and his wife, who wrote the 2007 book The Threesome Handbook, had experimented sexually. "She has been [okay with another woman joining us in bed] at times and at other times, she has not been," he revealed.