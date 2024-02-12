The Super Bowl was a star-studded event. From Jay-Z to Justin Bieber, see all the celebrities who attended.

Super Bowl LVIII wasn’t just a showcase of top-tier football, Taylor Swift sightings and memorable memes. It was also a star-studded extravaganza.
The crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas included many high-profile attendees who were on hand to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in a nail-biting 25-22 victory in overtime on Sunday night.
Whether they were cheering wildly in team colors or catching up with fellow big game-goers, these stars weren’t afraid to turn the NFL’s biggest night into one heck of a party — on and off the field.
See all the stars who attended the big game.