The Super Bowl was a star-studded event. From Jay-Z to Justin Bieber, see all the celebrities who attended.

It was a star-studded event at Super Bowl LVIII, and the celebrities were absolutely everywhere. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation (2); Diggzy/Shutterstock)

Super Bowl LVIII wasn’t just a showcase of top-tier football, Taylor Swift sightings and memorable memes. It was also a star-studded extravaganza.

The crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas included many high-profile attendees who were on hand to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in a nail-biting 25-22 victory in overtime on Sunday night.

Whether they were cheering wildly in team colors or catching up with fellow big game-goers, these stars weren’t afraid to turn the NFL’s biggest night into one heck of a party — on and off the field.

See all the stars who attended the big game.

Actor Paul Rudd, right, and his son, Jack Sullivan Rudd. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Blue Ivy Carter, left, and Rumi Carter with their dad, Jay-Z. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Actor Jon Hamm and his wife, Anna Osceola, share a sweet kiss. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Actor Jared Leto, left, chats with a friend. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Queen Latifah smiles from her suite. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Mark Wahlberg. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande. (Diggzy/Shutterstock)

Kim Kardashian and the CEO of Fanatics, Michael Rubin. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

A masked Kanye West. (Joe Camporeale/USA Today Sports)

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Jeff Goldblum. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Chef Gordon Ramsay. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

TV host Guy Fieri. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

Actress Aitana Rinab, left, and singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Singer-songwriter Luke Combs and wife Nicole Hocking. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)