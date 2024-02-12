The Super Bowl was a star-studded event. From Jay-Z to Justin Bieber, see all the celebrities who attended.

The Chiefs and 49ers brought out some of Hollywood’s biggest names for Super Bowl LVIII.

David Artavia
·2 min read
It was a star-studded event at Super Bowl LVIII, and the celebrities were absolutely everywhere.
It was a star-studded event at Super Bowl LVIII, and the celebrities were absolutely everywhere. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation (2); Diggzy/Shutterstock)
Super Bowl LVIII wasn’t just a showcase of top-tier football, Taylor Swift sightings and memorable memes. It was also a star-studded extravaganza.

The crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas included many high-profile attendees who were on hand to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in a nail-biting 25-22 victory in overtime on Sunday night.

Whether they were cheering wildly in team colors or catching up with fellow big game-goers, these stars weren’t afraid to turn the NFL’s biggest night into one heck of a party — on and off the field.

See all the stars who attended the big game.

Jack Sullivan Rudd, left, and Paul Rudd at the Super Bowl.
Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter with their dad, Jay-Z, pose together on the field at the Super Bowl.
Actor Jon Hamm and his wife, Anna Osceola, share a sweet kiss.
Actor Jared Leto, left, chats with someone in the seat next to him.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.
Queen Latifah smiles from her suite.
Mark Wahlberg in the crowd at Allegiant Stadium.
<em>Wicked</em> stars Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande. (Diggzy/Shutterstock)
Kim Kardashian and the CEO of Fanatics, Michael Rubin.
Kanye West wearing a black mask that covers his entire face and head, with a small white Jesus figurine attached to the front..
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber.
Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift in one of the luxury suites.
Actor Jeff Goldblum pointing out toward the field.
Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky wearing 49ers gear.
Chef Gordon Ramsay.
Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez.
TV host Guy Fieri.
Actress Aitana Rinab and singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe.
Luke Combs and wife Nicole Hocking.
